Step Out Of Your Cocktail Comfort Zone At P.F. Chang's - New Festive Premium Holiday Sangrias Launch In Restaurants November 7
Nov 05, 2018, 10:56 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's is shaking things up behind the bar this holiday season with two new wine cocktails: Royal Red Sangria and Imperial White Sangria. Generously poured, they're handcrafted to order with fresh fruit, hand-squeezed juices, top-shelf spirits, and P.F. Chang's custom blended '&' red and white wines.
Harvested in Columbia Valley, both '&' bottles were created in partnership with Browne Family Vineyards to pair perfectly with P.F. Chang's menu. The Browne Family Vineyards '&' Riesling Blend recently earned a 90-point score from Wine & Spirits Magazine, and the brand was also just ranked #1 on the Daily Meal's round up of Top Chain Restaurant Wine Lists, making it a destination for both wine enthusiasts and novices.
P.F. Chang's Holiday Sangrias
- Royal Red Sangria - Browne '&' Red Wine, Amaretto Disaronno, E & J Brandy, blood orange purée, orange juice, fresh-grated cinnamon, garnished with orange slices.
- Imperial White Sangria - Browne '&' White Wine, Bianco Vermouth, fresh apple juice, orange blossom honey, fresh-grated cinnamon, apple, and a star anise.
"We put tremendous energy into our bar offerings because we want to take your dining experience to an entirely new level of enjoyment," said Mary Melton, P.F. Chang's Beverage Director. "Our new cocktails are a great example of that as they enable guests to step outside of their sangria comfort zone this holiday season."
To learn more and enjoy P.F. Chang's wine, microbrews, cocktails and new sangrias, visit us at your favorite P.F. Chang's restaurant.
About P.F. Chang's
Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang's chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang's Farm to Wok® menu highlights its wholesome, scratch-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang's has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang's news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram.
SOURCE P.F. Chang's
Share this article