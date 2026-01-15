Step Up And Play A Meaningful Role In Your Daughter's Life

Xulon Press presents encouragement and practical strategies for fathers.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Chris Metropulos teaches fathers how to connect with their little girls in Walks With My Daughter: How To Build Or Rebuild A Lifelong Bond With Your Daughter ($16.49, paperback, 9798868529641; $6.99, e-book, 9798868529658).

Walks with My Daughter - How to Build or Rebuild a Lifelong Bond with Your Daughter

When Metropulos' daughter was young, he began taking routine walks with her. This simple but powerful routine was one of the ways they built an unbreakable bond rooted in love, open communication, and a faith-filled foundation. Now Metropulos shares this and other strategies to help fathers create an environment where their daughters can flourish.

"My relationship with my own daughter inspired the book. We did some simple but consistent things that created an unbreakable bond. I want to share how we built that foundation from a very young age," said Metropulos.

Chris Metropulos built a 30-year career in sales, earning national recognition in his company's Hall of Fame. He was also acknowledged as a Star Coach for hiring and mentoring many successful employees throughout his years. Despite his many career accomplishments, he considers his greatest achievement to be raising his son and daughter.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Walks With My Daughter: How To Build Or Rebuild A Lifelong Bond With Your Daughter is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

