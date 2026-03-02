You Don't Have To Follow The Religious System In Order To Follow Christ

Xulon Press

Mar 02, 2026, 12:00 ET

Xulon Press presents a cautionary tale to the contemporary church.

PIEDMONT, S.C., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Bobby Ramsey encourages believers to recognize A Form Of Godliness ($25.49, paperback, 9798868528729; $8.99, e-book, 9798868528736).

Ramsey writes about his concern that religious leaders have lost sight of the purpose of the original New Testament church, and have fallen into biblical prophesies of those who will ultimately be rejected by God. He analyzes ways in which modern churches have strayed from the original example set for them, so that Christians can choose a better way.

A FORM OF GODLINESS
"In addition to the imploration of His Holy Spirit, the motivation for authoring this book lies in my hypocritical allegiance to a religious system that excuses my call to ambassadorship, yet promises me a divine eternity based upon my obligatory service to the 'ninety-nine' at the spiritual expense of the 'one,'" said Ramsey.

Bobby Ramsey is a lay person writing under the tutelage of the Holy Spirit. He earned a Bachelor's degree in economics from Clemson University before serving 42 years in the business sector. Now retired, he has published three previous works, including, Lost in Christianity, I KNOW YOUR DEEDS! and The Acts Of The Apostle Paul. He and wife Barbara (who passed away in 2024) raised two daughters and shared a son-in-law.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Form Of Godliness is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

