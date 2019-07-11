Stephanie Lamarre Closes San Francisco and Tiburon's Highest Sales this Year

In San Francisco, Stephanie Lamarre and Mary Lou Castellanos co-represented the buyers of one of the most iconic mansions in all of San Francisco located in Pacific Heights, closing the deal at a reported $27,000,000. The prestigious estate, reminiscent of the Spanish-Italian Renaissance era, included a breathtaking rooftop entertaining area, a hydraulic car lift system and panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay.

Just across the bridge, Lamarre and co-agent Castellanos set another record for the highest sale price this year in the coveted city of Tiburon, for a Sutton Suzuki-designed home located at 1925 Straits View Drive. The modern masterpiece, which sold for $9,945,000, overlooks the Tiburon peninsula and boasts sweeping views of the San Francisco skyline and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Ranked in the top 1% of Marin's agents countywide, Lamarre specializes in representing buyers and sellers of Marin luxury properties, having sold some of the highest-priced homes in Ross and Kentfield in the past few years. In 2016, she was named Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty's #1 Agent by sales volume, the #1 Agent in Kentfield among all brokerages, and one of the Top 5 Agents countywide. In 2017, Stephanie was ranked #2 in Marin by REAL Trends and ranked #56 in The Bay Area Leading 100.

