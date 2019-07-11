Stephanie Lamarre Closes San Francisco and Tiburon's Highest Sales this Year
Notable Sales Totaled a Reported $37 Million for Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty's Premier Agent
Jul 11, 2019, 06:33 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury realtor Stephanie Lamarre set new records in two of the most desirable and high-value real estate markets in California. Stephanie represented the buyers of the largest sale this year in both San Francisco County and the city of Tiburon. The transactions, which accounted for approximately $37,000,000, have positioned Lamarre as one of the top producers of 2019 for her esteemed brokerage, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, once again.
In San Francisco, Stephanie Lamarre and Mary Lou Castellanos co-represented the buyers of one of the most iconic mansions in all of San Francisco located in Pacific Heights, closing the deal at a reported $27,000,000. The prestigious estate, reminiscent of the Spanish-Italian Renaissance era, included a breathtaking rooftop entertaining area, a hydraulic car lift system and panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay.
Just across the bridge, Lamarre and co-agent Castellanos set another record for the highest sale price this year in the coveted city of Tiburon, for a Sutton Suzuki-designed home located at 1925 Straits View Drive. The modern masterpiece, which sold for $9,945,000, overlooks the Tiburon peninsula and boasts sweeping views of the San Francisco skyline and the Golden Gate Bridge.
Ranked in the top 1% of Marin's agents countywide, Lamarre specializes in representing buyers and sellers of Marin luxury properties, having sold some of the highest-priced homes in Ross and Kentfield in the past few years. In 2016, she was named Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty's #1 Agent by sales volume, the #1 Agent in Kentfield among all brokerages, and one of the Top 5 Agents countywide. In 2017, Stephanie was ranked #2 in Marin by REAL Trends and ranked #56 in The Bay Area Leading 100.
To learn more about Lamarre, visit StephanieLamarre.com
See Lamarre's recent agent profile in GATEWAY Magazine
About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 500 agents in 23 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com
SOURCE Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty
Share this article