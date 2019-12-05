Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and No Kid Hungry Partner to End Childhood Hunger in Oakland and Across the U.S.

"Being a mom, it's extremely hard to accept that there are kids who aren't getting enough to eat," said Ayesha Curry, entrepreneur, NYT best-selling author, and world-renowned chef and restaurateur. "When I began working with No Kid Hungry, I knew right away they were making a difference in kids' lives. It was only natural they'd be our perfect partners to help make sure kids in Oakland, and throughout the country, get the nutritious food they need."

As avid supporters for ending childhood hunger, including serving as No Kid Hungry advocates since 2015, the Currys are expanding upon their work with the campaign by serving as No Kid Hungry's first-ever National Spokesfamily. In this role—and through their Foundation's larger partnership—the Currys will use their voices for advocacy across California, make programmatic investments in No Kid Hungry's work in Oakland, and raise national awareness, funds and public will for the 1 in 7 American kids currently living with hunger.

"I know firsthand the fuel a healthy meal provides to perform at your best, and that's just as true for kids in classrooms as it is for me on the court," said Stephen Curry, three-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP. "Helping kids succeed is why we started Eat. Learn. Play. and why I'm excited we're partnering with No Kid Hungry to take our work to the next level. Even one hungry kid is one too many."

To kick off the partnership, and to inspire other families to do their part this holiday, the Currys are leading the way by helping boost the number of meals available for kids in need. Through the month of December, Eat. Learn. Play. will match every donation made to No Kid Hungry to help provide up to 2.5 million meals.

"Ayesha and Stephen Curry have been true champions for kids and we're honored to build upon our work together," said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. "From Ayesha's support for our summer meals programs, to fundraising efforts hosted by Stephen, the Currys are instrumental partners in helping to ensure no kid goes hungry. We're excited to see the great things we'll continue to accomplish together."

From now through December 31, No Kid Hungry has set a goal to raise 10 million meals for hungry kids. To learn more about ways to help, and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation's gift match commitment, follow #10MillionPossibilities on social or visit NoKidHungry.org/Curry.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

About Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation:

Founded by three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry and entrepreneur, host and The New York Times bestselling author Ayesha Curry, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation seeks to unlock the human potential of every child. Focused on youth in underserved communities, the foundation's programs are anchored around three core values vital to a successful childhood: nutrition, education and physical activity. As emerging figures in the tech and food spaces, the Curry family is committed to increasing access to quality education for K-12 students, driving innovation and creativity and paving the way for bright futures. Eat. Learn. Play.'s education focus furthermore extends through college completion with a goal to close the graduation gap between low-income and minority students and their peers. The foundation's localized programs provide nutritious food for children in low-income neighborhoods to reduce childhood hunger, the tools to learn about holistic wellness and environments for safe play. In working with community partners across the country, Eat. Learn. Play. is committed to collaboratively improving lives for today's youth generation.

