Stephen Colbert Not Selected To Paint Space Needle Roof

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" the host mentioned the Space Needle's anniversary contest during a segment on the program stating:

"In Seattle, the iconic Space Needle is turning 60 and is holding a contest to commemorate it. The winners will get to help repaint the Space Needle roof. Or, you could not enter, and win an even more exciting prize: not painting the Space Needle's roof."

The Space Needle is officially announcing that Stephen Colbert was not selected as a winner and therefore does not need to come to Seattle to paint the roof iconic in Galaxy Gold.

"Well, Stephen definitely would have had better chances of winning if he had actually entered the contest," said Karen Olson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at the Space Needle. "But we understand that the rigors of being a late-night host would take up a lot of your time."

The 60 winners of the Celebrating 60 Contest, including the five grand prize winners selected to help paint the sloped roof, are being contacted this week. Painting the roof of the Space Needle in Galaxy Gold is scheduled for Thursday, April 21 (weather dependent), kicking off a year-long celebration commemorating 60 years since the space-age Century 21 Exposition.

About the Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle, and houses The Loupe — the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year-round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle.com/press.

