Stephen J. Henderson Joins Cole Haan as Chief Digital Officer

GREENLAND, N.H., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Haan, Inc. ("Cole Haan") announced today a significant addition to its leadership team: Stephen J. Henderson joins the company as Chief Digital Officer.

Stephen joins the iconic American lifestyle brand and retailer from Caleres Inc. where he was Senior Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce.

"I am thrilled to join the Cole Haan leadership team, with its incredible track record for innovation that matches a deep understanding for how consumers live and pursue their passions," commented Stephen. "Cole Haan is an exceptional brand that I have respected for years. I am looking forward to working with the entire team to help accelerate growth, particularly in digital and direct channels, during this unique time in history."

Jack Boys, CEO of Cole Haan added, "We are honored to have an executive of Stephen's exceptional talent join our leadership team. As we look toward digital commerce expansion globally, Stephen will have a wide mandate to work across the entire Cole Haan enterprise to accelerate our digital growth agenda."

Stephen begins immediately and will oversee Cole Haan's global digital footprint. In the last year, Cole Haan has rolled out 26 localized sites across international markets with continued growth slated for the next fiscal year. Stephen will oversee all sites operated by international distributors, as well as Cole Haan USA, Japan and Canada.

"Stephen is one of those rare executives that brings equal parts consumer obsession, technological know-how, and a passion for design and user experience," said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. "This alchemy will further transform our global digital platforms to drive growth over the next several years."

Stephen held several positions at Caleres Inc. Most recently, Stephen was responsible for overseeing consumer-direct eCommerce, as well as brand, creative, wholesale and consumer marketing for a large portfolio of footwear brands.

