Stephen Kalayjian Appointed as CEO of MONITR: Revolutionizing Investment Strategies with Automated Authentic Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MONITR, an innovator of financial technology, is excited to announce the appointment of Stephen Kalayjian as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over four decades of trading expertise, Kalayjian is set to transform investment strategies through the integration of advanced technology.

Under Kalayjian's leadership, MONITR will be launching an innovative Automated Authentic Intelligence platform. This state-of-the-art tool will incorporate advanced RSS feeds and Quantum computing technology, providing investors with a comprehensive suite of trading advisory tools and educational resources.

Introducing the Quantum 8 Collective Intelligence Framework

The Automated Collective Intelligence platform developed by MONITR, under Kalayjian's guidance, will organize critical trading concepts into eight fundamental investing categories, ensuring that investors can easily access and apply specific strategies to enhance their trading performance:

Technical Analysis Indicators - Tools like MACD, RSI, and Stochastic Numbers for market momentum and trend analysis. Options and Derivatives - Insights into options strategies, including spreads and the key metrics like Delta and Premium. Trading Strategies - Strategies for day, scalp, and futures trading, along with the intricacies and risks of shorting. Market Sentiment and Indicators - Analysis of market sentiment through Put/Call Ratios and Open Interest. Advanced Trading Techniques - Utilization of Algorithmic Trading for precision and speed. Analysis Methods - Comprehensive coverage of Technical and Fundamental Analysis. Risk Management - Focus on managing risks associated with shorting and options. Trading Fundamentals - Fundamental concepts of options trading such as Strike Prices and Premiums.

A New Era of Collective Intelligence in Trading

Stephen Kalayjian's vision for MONITR extends to fostering a collective intelligence environment, where shared insights and strategies enhance decision-making processes across the investor spectrum.

"Integrating Quantum computing and sophisticated algorithmic models, our platform is not merely a tool but a gateway to smarter, faster, and more effective trading decisions," said Kalayjian. "We are pioneering a system where technology meets practical trading, providing real-time insights and analytics accessible to everyone from amateur traders to the largest hedge funds."

Welcoming Words from Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman of Spectral Capital

Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman of Spectral Capital, warmly welcomes Stephen Kalayjian to the team, emphasizing the strategic importance of this appointment: "Stephen's leadership at MONITR is pivotal to our global Quantum Bridge initiative. His expertise will provide the educational bridge and advanced trading tools necessary to empower investors worldwide. We are excited to see how his innovative approaches will transform the financial landscape under Spectral Capital's umbrella."

MONITR Currently in Beta Testing

MONITR is currently being beta tested and visitors to the Spectral Capital website can talk to MONITR and have an authentic conversation using Stephen's principles. We anticipate a full launch within 90 days on a paid subscription basis. We encourage visitors to experience MONITR for free now by going to https://www.spectralcapital.com/monitr

About MONITR

MONITR is a pioneering financial technology firm dedicated to advancing the trading industry through innovative solutions. By integrating state-of-the-art quantum technologies with deep market insights, MONITR aims to deliver unparalleled tools and services that enhance market analysis and investment strategies. MONITR is a subsidiary of Spectral Capital Corporation.

To speak with MONITR please visit: https://www.spectralcapital.com/monitr

Forward-Looking Statements

