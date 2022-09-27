Stephen Mette, M.D., Respected Academic Health System Transformation Expert, Joins BDC Advisors Leadership as Senior Advisor

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Ziskind, M.D., Managing Director and CEO of BDC Advisors, a healthcare strategy consulting firm, announced today that Stephen Mette, M.D., a nationally respected academic health system executive and expert in pulmonary disease, critical care medicine, and health system transformation, has joined BDC Advisors' growing leadership team as a Senior Advisor. For years Mette served as the Chief Executive Officer of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas as well as the Senior Vice Chancellor for UAMS Health. Prior to his role as CEO, Mette served as Executive Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs and Chief Clinical Officer at UAMS. While at UAMS Mette co-led the transformation of the organization's clinical care operational structure by establishing clinical service lines and the Integrated Clinical Enterprise. He has also had leadership roles in the Institute for Healthcare Improvement Leadership Alliance and in the Health Evolution Forum in the work of building sustainable and scalable models to address social drivers of health and health equity.

"Our Academic Medical Center practice is continuing to grow," Ziskind added, "Mette's appointment will substantially strengthen the leadership resources we bring to AMCs and Medical Schools seeking our assistance as they transition their clinical business and academic models for the future."

Prior to being recruited to the UAMS, Mette spent 20 years in various leadership roles at the Maine Medical Center (MMC) in Portland, Maine. While at MMC he served as Chief of the Department of Critical Care, Director of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Medical Director of Respiratory Care, and President of the Medical Staff. Mette has substantial academic experience in his career, having been on the academic faculties of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, University of Vermont College of Medicine, and Tufts University School of Medicine. He also directed fellowship training programs at the Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the Maine Medical Center and served as principal or co-principal investigator for numerous clinical trials.

Mette is a graduate of the Weill Cornell University School of Medicine in New York City and held a variety of postdoctoral training and fellowship appointments in the Department of Medicine and the Cardiovascular-Pulmonary Division at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Currently, Mette is Senior Advisor for Health System Strategy at UAMS and a professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine. He also serves as a reviewer for the Annals of Internal Medicine, Chest, Critical Care Medicine and serves as Clinical Practice Guidelines Reviewer for the American College of Chest Physicians.

About BDC Advisors

BDC Advisors is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Miami, with professional staff throughout the United States. The firm's practice focuses on advising and providing service to Academic Health Systems, and Community, Regional, and Multi-State Provider Systems on issues surrounding health enterprise strategy & organization; mergers, acquisitions & growth; payer provider innovation; population health management; and physician enterprise transformation.

BDC Advisors has a culture of inclusion and is founding supporter of the Carol Emmott Foundation, which supports a national fellowship program for women leaders in health, designed to accelerate their executive careers.

