Stephen Neal Avery Recognized for Excellence in Writing

An accomplished playwright and writer, Mr. Avery first began his career as a freelance reporter for the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record and New Era in Hot Springs, Arkansas, from 1970 to 1973. Throughout the years, he has authored numerous plays, including "Because" and "Hungry: Three Plays" in 1991, "Insidious" in 1992 and "Burning Bridges" in 1999. He also spent time as a production partner for two documentaries. Working on "Ever Again" with Moriah Films in 2005, the documentary examines the resurgence of violent anti-Semitism and terrorism across Europe and the Western world. Following this opportunity, Mr. Avery was involved in "Viva La Causa," which was made through the Southern Poverty Law Center and focuses on the grape strike and boycott led by Cesar Chavez and Delores Huerta in the 1960s.

Pursuing his career out of a desire to live a life of contribution and significance, Mr. Avery has coupled his writing with decades of civic and community work. Previously, he spent time working with the Simon Wiesenthal Center, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the American Jewish Committee, the President's Dinner for George W. Bush, the Friends of Sesame Workshop and the Senatorial Election Platform Committee. He is presently involved with a number of organizations, including the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the National Campaign for Tolerance, the Vada Sheid Community Development Center, the National Republican Congressional Committee, AmeriCares, the American Indian Education Fund and the World Jewish Congress. Since 2005, Mr. Avery has become a founding sponsor for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial, the Flight 93 National Memorial and the National Museum of American Jewish History.

A charter member of the George W. Bush Presidential Center and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Mr. Avery has been active with a number of organizations relative to his professional and civic endeavors. He is a member of the Drama League, the Theatre Communications Group, the Authors Guild, the Dramatists Guild of America and Americans for the Arts Action Fund. He has also furthered his civic work through membership with Save Ellis Island, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Habitat for Humanity International. Recently, he became an inaugural member of the Write Stuff Society of the Dramatists Guild Foundation and the American Film Institute.

Serving with the United States Navy from 1973 to 1977, Mr. Avery notably participated in rescue and first-stage relocation of Vietnamese refugees during his time aboard the USS Denver in 1975. While he has accomplished much over the years, he considers the absolute highlight of his career to be becoming an Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement inductee in 2017. Earlier, he was recognized by inclusion in the Republican Presidential Honor Roll in 2005 before being honored with two Congressional Orders of Merit, the Republican Senatorial American Spirit Medal, the Nahum Goldmann Leadership Award, a World Jewish Congress Foundation Leadership Award, a Save Ellis Island Gateway Award and a World Jewish Congress Medallion of Commitment. Most recently, Mr. Avery was inducted into the Wall of Honor at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., in 2018. For all his achievements, he was previously featured in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the West and Who's Who in the World.

Born to Leo A. Avery and Dedette Carol Sullivan in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Mr. Avery has been happily married to Kathleen Annette Twin since 1979. He considers his wife's patience to be a significant contributing factor to his success, alongside his dedication and perseverance. In his free time, he enjoys visiting museums and gallery exhibitions. Recently, he became a national patron for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. and a founding sponsor for the Statue of Liberty Museum on Ellis Island. He has also spent time involved with the Beit Hashoah Museum of Tolerance, the National Museum of the American Indian, the Smithsonian Institution, the National WWII Museum and the National Museum for Women in the Arts.

