Steps to Address Your Hearing Health in 2025

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For many people, the start of a new year is the most definitive marker to start fresh. New Year's resolutions provide motivation to individuals looking to take charge of their health and make changes where they see fit. While this often includes a better diet and a more consistent exercise schedule, the International Hearing Society (IHS) encourages individuals to consider their hearing health as well. IHS President Patrick Kochanowski, BS, ACA, BC-HIS, says, "The latest research reveals that hearing health plays a major role in overall health. January is an excellent time to schedule a hearing evaluation by a licensed hearing healthcare provider."

According to studies done by Johns Hopkins (among others), hearing loss may contribute to a faster rate of atrophy in the brain, social isolation, and an increased risk of falling1. According to Mayo Clinic2, the following could be preliminary signs of hearing loss:

Muffling of speech and other sounds.

Trouble understanding words, especially when in a crowded or noisy place.

Trouble hearing the letters of the alphabet that aren't vowels.

Often asking others to speak more slowly, clearly, and loudly.

Needing to turn up the volume of the television or radio.

Staying clear of some social settings.

Being bothered by background noise.

Ringing in the ears, known as tinnitus.

If you have experienced any of the preliminary signs of hearing loss in 2024, make it a priority to have your hearing checked by a licensed hearing healthcare provider in 2025.

