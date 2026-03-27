Sterile Processing Moves to the Executive Agenda as Surgical Directions Launches Expert Panel Series for Hospital Leaders

CHICAGO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Directions today announced the launch of its Expert Panel Series, alongside new executive insights on sterile processing, positioning the function as a critical driver of surgical performance, patient safety, and financial outcomes.

Drawing on discussions with senior leaders from pediatric health systems, the latest insights highlight a shift underway across hospitals nationwide: sterile processing is no longer a back-of-house function. Instead, it is a strategic lever for access, efficiency, and quality.

Six key takeaways for healthcare executives

"What happens in sterile processing directly determines what's possible in the operating room," said Barbara McClenathan, Vice President of Nursing at Surgical Directions. "Hospitals that recognize this are unlocking performance gains others struggle to achieve."

Elevating a Hidden Driver of Surgical Performance

The findings reveal that as surgical complexity increases, so do the operational demands placed on sterile processing teams. Hospitals are navigating:

Increasingly specialized instrumentation and regulatory requirements





Rising surgical volumes with limited instrument inventory





Persistent workforce shortages and training gaps





Lack of standardized performance benchmarks

When sterile processing underperforms, the impact is immediate and measurable—delayed cases, frustrated surgeons, increased infection risk, and avoidable financial loss.

Conversely, organizations that integrate sterile processing into perioperative strategy see meaningful improvements in throughput, team alignment, and patient outcomes.

From Cost Center to Strategic Asset

Insights from the panel underscore a consistent theme: hospitals that outperform their peers treat sterile processing as a strategic pillar, not a support service.

Key practices emerging from leading organizations include:

Integrated governance across OR and sterile processing teams





across OR and sterile processing teams Structured communication models such as daily huddles and shared leadership forums





such as daily huddles and shared leadership forums Investment in workforce development , training, and career pathways





, training, and career pathways Adoption of tracking and analytics tools to improve visibility and accountability

Financial implications are significant. Even a single tray reprocessing event can cost $80 or more, with exponentially greater impact when delays disrupt surgical schedules and staffing. Per Surgical Directions' CEO, Leslie Basham's experience, although rare, " SPD can shut down an OR when serious issues occur. In a 15 OR hospital if you were to lose 5 cases a day at $10,000 contribution margin (CM) per case you are losing $750,000 a day. (5 cases a day x $10,000 CM x 15 ORs = $750,000 per day)"

Read Behind the Operating Room: Elevating Sterile Processing as a Strategic Driver of Surgical Performance in Pediatric Hospitals for more detail.

Introducing the Surgical Directions Expert Panel Series

To accelerate shared learning across the industry, Surgical Directions has launched its Expert Panel Series, which is a curated forum bringing together hospital executives and operational leaders to address today's most pressing perioperative and anesthesiology challenges.

The series is designed to:

Foster peer-to-peer dialogue among health system leaders





among health system leaders Surface real-world strategies that improve performance





that improve performance Provide a collaborative environment to address complex operational issues





to address complex operational issues Advance patient-centered, data-driven decision-making

Upcoming panel topics include:

AI utilization in hospital operations





Supply chain optimization





Perioperative throughput improvement





Anesthesiology & NORA alignment

Invitation to Join Executive Cohorts

Hospital executives are invited to participate in upcoming Expert Panel cohorts, aligned to their areas of interest and organizational priorities.

These small-group discussions provide a unique opportunity to engage with peers, exchange insights, and explore practical strategies to improve surgical performance in a rapidly evolving environment.

Hospital leaders can explore the latest insights at SurgicalDirections.com and request participation in an upcoming cohort at SurgicalDirections.com/contactus

ABOUT US

Surgical Directions is a healthcare solutions company specializing in perioperative and procedural care, sterile processing, anesthesiology, and radiology services. With a unique clinician-led model and proprietary analytics platform, Merlin™, the firm empowers hospitals and provider groups to drive measurable improvements in access, efficiency, and financial performance. From supply chain optimization to governance redesign, Surgical Directions delivers peer-to-peer partnership and clinical expertise that helps clients provide quality care and improve margins. Learn more at www.surgicaldirections.com.

SOURCE Surgical Directions