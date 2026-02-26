CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Directions announced today that through its partnerships with health systems and provider groups across the country, more than 1 million patients were touched in 2025 by operational, clinical, and financial improvements implemented across perioperative services, sterile processing departments (SPD), and anesthesiology programs.

Surgical Directions Impacts More Than 1 Million Patients in 2025 Through Hospital Partnerships Nationwide

The milestone reflects the collective impact of forward-thinking healthcare executives and clinical leaders who are redesigning surgical services to improve patient access, strengthen quality and safety, and enhance financial performance.

"Our partners are blazing trails in patient care, quality, safety, and operational efficiency," said Kelly Downey, Chief Growth Officer. "Reaching more than one million patients is a testament to what hospital leaders can accomplish when clinical and operational strategy are aligned."

Driving Impact Across Core Service Lines

Surgical Directions works alongside hospital executives, physicians, and perioperative teams in three primary areas:

Perioperative Services – Optimizing operating room governance, throughput, block utilization, and workforce models to increase surgical access while strengthening margin performance.

– Optimizing operating room governance, throughput, block utilization, and workforce models to increase surgical access while strengthening margin performance. Sterile Processing – Improving instrument reliability, workflow design, compliance, and productivity to reduce delays and enhance patient safety.

– Improving instrument reliability, workflow design, compliance, and productivity to reduce delays and enhance patient safety. Anesthesiology Solutions – Stabilizing coverage models, aligning compensation structures, reducing locum dependency, and supporting sustainable anesthesia operations that protect surgical revenue.

Across these service lines, hospitals are achieving measurable gains in utilization, staffing stability, process reliability, and executive-level transparency—improvements that directly affect patient outcomes and enterprise performance.

Executive-Level Results in a High-Pressure Environment

With surgical services representing a significant share of hospital revenue and operational complexity, executive leaders are increasingly focused on performance discipline within perioperative platforms. Surgical Directions' clinician-led advisory model integrates governance alignment, analytics, workforce optimization, and cultural transformation to deliver sustainable impact.

For CEOs and COOs, this translates into stronger access and throughput. For CFOs, it drives improved cost control, subsidy management, and margin stabilization.

"This impact belongs to our healthcare partners," said Dr. Jason Klopotowski, Physician Managing Director. "When CEOs, COOs, CFOs, physicians, and nursing leaders align around performance, patients feel the difference. Strong operations translate directly into safer care, better access, and greater sustainability."

ABOUT US

Surgical Directions is a healthcare solutions company specializing in perioperative and procedural care, sterile processing, anesthesiology, and radiology services. With a unique clinician-led model and proprietary analytics platform, Merlin™, the firm empowers hospitals and provider groups to drive measurable improvements in access, efficiency, and financial performance. From supply chain optimization to governance redesign, Surgical Directions delivers peer-to-peer partnership and clinical expertise that helps clients provide quality care and improve margins. Learn more at www.surgicaldirections.com.

SOURCE Surgical Directions