Sterling Infrastructure Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Red Rock Resorts to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure Inc. (NASD: STRL) will replace Light & Wonder Inc. (NASD: LNW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASD: RRR) will replace Sterling Infrastructure in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, November 13. Light & Wonder is expected to delist from the NASDAQ Stock Exchange on or around that date and intends to keep its primary listing exclusively in Australia.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Nov 13, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Sterling Infrastructure STRL Industrials Nov 13, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Light & Wonder LNW Consumer Discretionary Nov 13, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Red Rock Resorts RRR Consumer Discretionary Nov 13, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Sterling Infrastructure STRL Industrials

