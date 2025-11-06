Sterling Infrastructure Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Red Rock Resorts to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure Inc. (NASD: STRL) will replace Light & Wonder Inc. (NASD: LNW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASD: RRR) will replace Sterling Infrastructure in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, November 13. Light & Wonder is expected to delist from the NASDAQ Stock Exchange on or around that date and intends to keep its primary listing exclusively in Australia.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Nov 13, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Sterling Infrastructure

STRL

Industrials

Nov 13, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Light & Wonder

LNW

Consumer Discretionary

Nov 13, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Red Rock Resorts

RRR

Consumer Discretionary

Nov 13, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Sterling Infrastructure

STRL

Industrials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

