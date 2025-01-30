Stern Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Stern Insurance Group ("Stern") of Scottsdale, AZ on December 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Stern was founded in 1987 by Daryl Stern. They provide clients with unique insurance solutions and exceptional personal service. SIG specializes in counseling corporations in the areas of employee benefits and risk management services. They also provide individuals with various insurance products including medical, life, and disability protection.

"Stern was built on a tradition of integrity and industry leadership," says Daryl Stern, Principal, Stern Insurance Group. "We have invested in the resources necessary to deliver thoughtful strategic planning and technology-based solutions in order to meet the changing needs of our clients." Eric Stern, Principal, Stern Insurance Group, adds, "We're not satisfied with business as usual. We want to ensure our clients' success, and their complete satisfaction is our sole focus."

"I would like to welcome to Stern Insurance Group to World," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "Stern has built a strong network in the Scottsdale area, and with their expertise I know they will continue to be successful as part of World." "We're excited to welcome the Stern Insurance Group team into our family," says Jennifer Barton, Head of Employee Benefits, World. "Daryl and Eric Stern have built an exceptional practice that truly reflects our values and value proposition. Their outstanding expertise further strengthens our presence in Arizona. We look forward to achieving new successes together and delivering even greater value to the clients we serve."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Reagan Consulting advised World on the transaction. Satin and Lee Law P.C. provided legal counsel and MidCap Advisors advised Stern on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 250 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

