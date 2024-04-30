Sterne Kessler Garners "Best New Office Space" at Washington Business Journal's 2024 Best Real Estate Deals Awards

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox accepted the "Best New Office Space" award at the recently held 2024 Washington Business Journal's Best Real Estate Deals Awards. In its 27th year, the annual program recognizes the Washington area's most pronounced real estate deals closed in the prior year.

Penthouse level of Sterne Kessler's award-winning office at 1101 K Street NW, Washington DC. (photo credit: Tim Coburn) Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox office at 1101 K Street NW, Washington DC. (street view)

Sterne Kessler's new 76,000 square-foot space occupies the top four floors of 1101 K Street NW, including the eleventh floor penthouse. Visitors are welcomed by stunning views of the city, abundant natural light, a plethora of plants, and design materials with exquisite textures and color. The penthouse also features the firm's unique barista bar, a private dining space, and large glass doors that open to an expansive and well-appointed outdoor terrace. Throughout the thoughtfully designed space there are an array of notable features including, two "Zen Rooms," gender-neutral restrooms, and a first-of-its-kind, in-house Wellness Center staffed by a full-time nurse practitioner. Designed with health and equity in mind, the office includes all ergonomic furnishings and applies principles of color theory and restoration theory, while integrating adjustable lighting to help employees look and feel their best.

In addition to the office's visual appeal, the firm worked with an audiovisual consultant to curate a technology-rich experience that supports the firm's hybrid work. The office design seamlessly incorporates mobile technology, including interactive built-in screens and cameras that respond to users as they enter meeting spaces.

"Prior to the pandemic, we were already planning a move and buildout to create a next-generation office. Once the pandemic happened, we were among the first in DC to take advantage of the changed market conditions, and we expanded our vision of what was possible to meet the expectations of today's workforce around hybrid work, engaging environments, and cutting-edge AV technology for everyone in the firm at all levels, no matter where they work on any given day. We appreciate this recognition and are excited to continue evolving to meet the needs of our firm community," said Chief Operating Officer Robert K. Burger.

"We recognize the importance of providing a stimulating and comfortable workplace, especially in such a competitive market," said Managing Director Michael B. Ray. "Our firm family of nearly 450 attorneys and staff has embraced our new space, and this award serves as a testament of our dedication to creating an inclusive and dynamic workspace that empowers our team to thrive."

Photos of the space may be seen on the office page of the firm's website here. The team that collaborated with the firm on the office acquisition, design, and buildout includes: Greg McCavera, Tom Doughty, and Bobby Blair of Jones Laing Lasalle; Gensler architecture, design and planning firm with Haeeun Choi as project designer, Chris Leppert as project architect, and Mariela Buendia-Corrochano as design leader (while working at Gensler now with estudioMBC); Mark Pirone and Kurt Phillipson of C2C Project Management; Joe LaFante at Harvey Cleary Builders; Tim Fink and Clement Leflot at MOI Furniture; and landscape architects Jordan Loch Crabtree.

