Sterrin Bird Joins Attain Partners as Nonprofit Executive in Residence

New Executive in Residence Program seeks to build community and propel nonprofits towards mission success

MCLEAN, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today its new Executive in Residence program designed to complement the extensive strategy and technology expertise of the Attain Partners Team with tried and tested insights from the best minds in the industry. The inaugural member of the program, Sterrin Bird, will serve as Nonprofit Executive in Residence for Attain Partners, effective immediately.

The Attain Partners' nonprofit team understands the unique needs of mission-based organizations that are concerned about delivering functionality in a user-friendly interface, while also balancing the need to be good stewards of the organization's available funding. Having successfully transformed hundreds of leading nonprofits across the country, both Attain Partners and Ms. Bird seek to solve business problems for nonprofits and optimize existing systems and resources.

"We are honored to have Sterrin Bird as our first Executive in Residence at Attain Partners," said CEO Greg Baroni.

Ms. Bird is an experienced leader known for her ability to radically transform and improve the operations of nonprofits. She will be collaborating directly with Kristi Phillips, Managing Director and Nonprofit Market Lead at Attain Partners. Ms. Phillips and her team are part of the Attain Digital practice, led by Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner, which houses the firm's strategy and technology offerings under one collaborative structure, creating a unique value proposition of holistic support for our clients.

"Sterrin is an incredible fundraising and philanthropy expert," said Kristi Phillips, Managing Director and Nonprofit Market Lead at Attain Partners. "I am over the moon to have her coming on as Nonprofit Executive in Residence as her breakthrough thinking for the nonprofit industry has always been an inspiration to me. I've seen firsthand the impact of her work, and I look forward to leveraging her expertise as we continue to over-deliver for our clients. Further, her passion for service and commitment to meaningful results align perfectly with The Attain Way—I'm thrilled to combine forces to drive innovation and positive impact together!"

Ms. Bird is a global fundraising leader and transformative figure in the nonprofit community, universally recognized for her nearly three decades of exceptional dedication to philanthropy. Her expertise spans the future of fundraising, building robust teams, and mastering the art of relational fundraising. Prior to her tenure as a development officer, Ms. Bird catalyzed growth as a development consultant for three notable international consulting firms and served as a respected, cross-functional leader.

"We are honored to have Sterrin join us as our first Executive in Residence at Attain Partners," said Founder and CEO, Greg Baroni. "Our mission is to change the world by disrupting the status quo and improving the lives we touch. We are committed to investing in and showing up for nonprofits at this critical time as the industry experiences many simultaneous challenges. Every day, our dedicated resources bring the best to our clients to help them achieve their important missions aimed at improving humanity. I can think of no better way to enhance our support to nonprofits than to enlist the expertise of change agent Sterrin Bird. I look forward to seeing the innovative ideas that she creates with our strategy and technology experts."

Well-known for building community, Ms. Bird will bring her concept of the Chief Development Officer (CDO) Council Community under the Attain Partners brand, leading the first, expanded session on June 28, 2024.

"I developed this program to offer nonprofit leaders a safe space to come together and explore innovation," said Sterrin Bird, Nonprofit Executive in Residence at Attain Partners. "When I started the CDO Council Community in 2020, I could have never dreamed it would take the shape it has. I'm thrilled to have the support of Attain Partners to bring the full vision of this community to life."

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

