Steve Camp Named Managing Director of Vestmark Advisory Solutions

Mr. Camp joined Vestmark in 2013, and prior to his new role was responsible for Vestmark's Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) team. With over 25 years of industry experience at UMB Financial, J.P. Morgan, Victory Capital Management, and ASI Consulting, which he co-founded, Mr. Camp brings a wealth of expertise to this role.

Mr. Camp will assume the leadership responsibilities as Managing Director of VAS, currently borne by David Littleton and Alex Morris, who launched VAS in 2017. Under their leadership, VAS has grown into an award-winning model hub and a comprehensive outsourced trading and rebalancing solution. Complementing Vestmark's software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, VestmarkONE®, VAS provides a fully implemented solution with access to more than 200 third-party investment managers.

"Our search for a qualified leader for VAS led us immediately to Steve," said Annmarie Rogers, Executive Vice President of Client Operations for Vestmark. "We have ambitious plans for VAS, and Steve's background and skillset are perfect for this role. He already proved himself as the leader of the Vestmark Business Process Outsourcing team and his proven ability and stellar reputation in the industry make him the ideal candidate."

Messrs. Littleton and Morris will turn their attention to F/m Acceleration, a new firm they are launching as a platform for breakaway asset managers. They will, however, remain connected to Vestmark in an advisory capacity, ensuring a seamless transition to Mr. Camp as the Managing Director of VAS.

David Littleton remarked, "Alex and I truly believe in Vestmark's best-in-class technology and service offering, and we appreciate the opportunity to be part of the company's continued success."

Vestmark enables financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade their clients' portfolios through an innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, VestmarkONE®. Financial institutions and advisors use Vestmark's dynamic suite of portfolio and practice management tools and services to build customized solutions that meet their business needs and help to improve outcomes for clients.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered outside of Boston, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected players across the wealth management industry. More than $1.4 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts are currently managed on the VestmarkONE® platform. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

