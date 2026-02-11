Steve Swanson Assumes the Role of Chairman of the U.S. Lumber Coalition

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Swanson, CEO & Executive Chairman of the Swanson Group, has for the second time assumed the role of Chairman of the U.S. Lumber Coalition.

Under Steve Swanson's prior leadership of the U.S. Lumber Coalition, the organization implemented structural changes that yielded today's organization. These changes sharpened the focus of the organization to better address Canada's unfair trade practices using all available tools under U.S. law. As a result, the Coalition has been able to produce unprecedented results for its membership and the U.S. forestry industry following the organization's most successful set of trade cases under the U.S. trade laws. Steve Swanson was previously Chairman of the U.S. Lumber Coalition from 2005 through 2012.

"I would like to thank Andrew Miller for his great leadership of the U.S. Lumber Coalition over the last four years through some challenging times all the while pressing the organization unyieldingly forward in its mission to address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices. Much has changed since I last served as Chairman of the U.S. Lumber Coalition. Canada's unfair trade practices that are driven by its excess lumber capacity and unfair government subsidies unfortunately have not," stated Swanson.

"The U.S. Lumber Coalition has achieved incredible successes under the leadership of Andrew Miller, and I will make it my mission to build on those successes to tackle the underlying causes of Canada's unfair trade practices in softwood lumber: Canada's enormous and unneeded excess lumber production capacity that is being dumped into the U.S. market and propped up by massive Canadian federal and provincial subsidies," added Swanson.

"I applaud President Trump's stated policies of strictly and strongly enforcing our U.S. antidumping and countervailing trade laws and for taking additional steps under Section 232 to further boost Made in U.S.A. softwood lumber production and U.S. workers. This is critically important because the simple fact is that if we allow Canada's massive softwood lumber overcapacity and associated unfair trade practices to destroy our U.S. softwood lumber production capacity and supply, then good luck building homes in America," concluded Swanson.

About the U.S. Lumber Coalition

The U.S. Lumber Coalition is an alliance of large and small softwood lumber producers from around the country, joined by their employees and woodland owners, working to address Canada's unfair lumber trade practices. Our goal is to serve as the voice of the American lumber community and effectively address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices. The Coalition supports the full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws to allow the U.S. industry to invest and grow to its natural size without being impaired by unfairly traded imports. Continued full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws will strengthen domestic supply lines by maximizing long-term domestic production and lumber availability produced by U.S. workers to build U.S. homes. For more information, please visit the Coalition's website at www.uslumbercoalition.org.

