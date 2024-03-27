Steven McDowall Joins TrueLook as VP of Product, Bringing Over 30 Years of Experience in Technology Leadership

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueLook, a leading provider of construction camera technology, is pleased to announce the newest addition to their leadership team, Steven McDowall, who will be assuming the role of Vice President of Product. With a distinguished career spanning over thirty years, Steven brings a wealth of experience as a software systems engineer, program manager, and executive-level leader in diverse industries.

Prior to joining TrueLook, Steven held key leadership roles at prominent technology companies, including SoundThinking (formerly ShotSpotter), Carbyne (NG-911), and MissionMode Solutions. Notably, he played a pivotal role in revamping technology stacks, implementing microservices architectures, and leading teams to develop cutting-edge software solutions.

Throughout his career, Steven has demonstrated a remarkable ability to lead teams in the creation of world-class products across a wide range of sectors including healthcare services, retail, consumer, finance, telecommunications, and public safety. His strategic approach to leveraging technology and management skills to enhance product offerings has consistently driven business growth, improved performance, and increased shareholder equity.

"I am excited to join TrueLook and contribute to the company's mission of delivering innovative solutions to our customers," says Steven McDowall. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at TrueLook to drive product development and enhance customer value."

Roger Yarrow, Chief Operating Officer of TrueLook, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, "Steven's extensive experience and proven track record in product development make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his insights and expertise will further propel TrueLook's success in the market."

In addition to his professional achievements, Steven's personal interests include a love for blues music, playing guitar, cooking, wine, and darts, even though he humbly admits he wishes he were better at the latter. His collaborative leadership style and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with TrueLook's values of innovation, customer satisfaction, and team empowerment.

Steven McDowall's appointment as VP of Product marks an exciting chapter in TrueLook's journey towards continued growth and innovation in the construction technology industry.

About TrueLook Construction Cameras:

TrueLook is a pioneering technology company revolutionizing the way construction projects are secured and managed. Their turnkey camera systems and intuitive platform, provide a comprehensive jobsite visibility solution that empowers construction professionals to make informed decisions, streamline operations, and enhance collaboration. Their cutting-edge features, including live streaming, time-lapse creation, and Intelligent Security, offer unparalleled transparency and efficiency throughout the project lifecycle.

