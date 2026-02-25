Winners Announced in 2026 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Customer Service

More than 33,000 votes were cast for favorite customer service providers

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners of the 2026 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Customer Service, a worldwide public vote, were announced today. Voting was conducted from January 30 through February 20, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in a number of industry categories. More than 33,000 votes were cast this year.

All organizations honored in the Customer Service Department of the Year categories of this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service were eligible to be included in voting for the People's Choice awards. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, now in their 20th year, are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized juries.

Entries were considered in more than 100 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 70 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; more than 20 categories for AI in sales and customer service including Customer Service AI Trainer or Specialist of the Year, AI & Tech-Focused Customer Service Team of the Year, Best Use of AI Integration in Contact Centers, and Sales AI Trainer or Specialist of the Year; and categories to recognize new products, services, and solution providers.

Winners in all peer-reviewed categories were announced on January 29. Stevie Award winners will be recognized at an award ceremony on March 5 in New York City. More than 300 winners and their guests from around the world are expected to attend.

This year's People's Choice winners, who will each receive the coveted crystal People's Choice Stevie Award, are:

Airlines, Distribution & Transportation: DHL Express Worldwide

DHL Express Worldwide All Other Industries: Dow Jones & Company Inc., New York, NY USA

Dow Jones & Company Inc., New York, NY USA Consumer Product & Services: Hendrick Autoguard, Charlotte, NC USA

Hendrick Autoguard, Charlotte, NC USA Financial Services - 100 or More Employees: Banco do Brasil S.A, Brasília, Brazil

Banco do Brasil S.A, Brasília, Brazil Global Operations: UnitedHealthcare Provider Service Operations, Minneapolis, MN USA

UnitedHealthcare Provider Service Operations, Minneapolis, MN USA Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals: Golden Hour, Spring, TX USA

Golden Hour, Spring, TX USA Retail: L'Occitane en Provence, New York, NY USA

L'Occitane en Provence, New York, NY USA Software - 100 or More Employees: Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Sugar Land, TX USA

Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Sugar Land, TX USA Software - Up to 100 Employees: DataCore Software Inc, Ft. Lauderdale, FL USA

DataCore Software Inc, Ft. Lauderdale, FL USA Telecommunications: AireSpring, Clearwater, FL USA

Nicknamed the Stevie, derived from the Greek word "crowned," the Stevie Award trophy is one of the world's most coveted prizes. Since 2002, the Gold Stevie Award has been conferred for achievement in the workplace to organizations and individuals in more than 70 nations and territories.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations and territories are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevies competitions. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

ValueSelling Associates is a sponsor of the 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

