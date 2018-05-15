Stevie Wonder Announces "The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music" Concert Series

The announcement follows Stevie's epic private event last week in Los Angeles of the same title that was designed to give guests a sneak peek of what is in store for attendees of the concert series.

The Stevie Wonder Song Party Dates & Venues:

Date City Venue August 3, 4, 8, 10, 11 Las Vegas, NV Park Theater at Park MGM August 25, 26 Atlantic City, NJ The Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa August 29, 30 National Harbor, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor September 1 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center at MGM Springfield

Tickets start at $69, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Monday, May 21 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 16 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Sunday, May 20 at 10 p.m. PT.

Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and prominent figures in popular music who, at the age of 12, was the youngest recording artist to have achieved a #1 single with "Fingertips, Part 2."

To date, he has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. Stevie has won 25 Grammy Awards, the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

As an activist, Stevie also spearheaded the realization of "Martin Luther King Day" as a national holiday. His participation in the "We Are The World" fundraiser for hunger in Africa was a music industry milestone while his involvement to put an end to apartheid in South Africa is legendary. He is the youngest recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, and is a Commander of France's National Order of Arts and Letters.

Stevie was awarded the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and performed his commission, "Sketches Of A Life," which placed him in a very select group of eminent composers who have received library commissions, including Aaron Copeland, Leonard Bernstein and Paquito D'Rivera.

Stevie has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and he is a designated U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on persons with disabilities. He continues to be a pivotal influence in U.S. and world events, demonstrating the activism that has made him such a vital voice for social progress and world harmony.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM COTAI in Macau and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. It also is developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. The 78,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

