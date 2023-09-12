Steward Risk Launches Automated Financial Operations Integration with Ascend and Veruna

News provided by

Ascend

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Risk, established in 2022 to serve the unique needs of middle-market clients in the construction, energy, manufacturing, and real estate industries has launched an automated financial operations solution by integrating with Ascend, the industry-leading financial operations automation platform and Veruna, a leading innovator in insurance agency management systems (AMS).

Continue Reading
Steward Risk Launches Automated Financial Operations Integration with Ascend and Veruna
Steward Risk Launches Automated Financial Operations Integration with Ascend and Veruna

Ascend's integration into Veruna enables Steward Risk to unlock an end-to-end solution to automate the entire financial operations workflow from invoicing, premium financing, to carrier payables while providing a seamless experience for both customers and team members, achieving a best-in-class experience with increased operational efficiency.

"Ascend's integration into Veruna combined with its automation technology not only further enhances our AMS effectiveness, but also allows our team to spend more time with clients with the elimination of all the administrative financial tasks associated with agency bill," said Daniel Carlisle, Managing Partner of Steward Risk. "We were able to realize improvements in our bottom line instantly after seeing the huge leaps in efficiency post-integration."

Ascend enables brokerages to automate accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) responsibilities associated with agency billed policies. From invoicing to premium financing to carrier payables, Ascend provides a seamless experience where brokers are able to sell policies and collect commissions, while Ascend manages all the back office tasks of collecting premiums (whether pay-in-full or financed), withholding commissions, and funding carriers.

"Steward Risk showcases how agencies can best leverage technology to improve their operations," said Andrew Wynn, Co-CEO of Ascend. "They are paving the way forward on how future agencies capitalize on the gains that process automation and integration provide for their business."

About Ascend 
Ascend is the industry-leading provider of financial operations automation software, dedicated to modernizing the insurance industry's financial infrastructure. Ascend is the only solution designed to enhance agency management systems by streamlining the insurance life cycle for agency bill processes. By eliminating manual back office accounting tasks, improving cash collection cycles, and providing a best-in-class customer experience, Ascend significantly increases the productivity, efficiency, and profitability of agencies and brokerages. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com.

About Steward Risk
Steward Risk is a modern insurance brokerage, bringing the combination of best-in-class talent, technology and independence to drive a better client experience. Established in 2022 by industry veterans with decades of experience across brokerage, wholesale, and carrier operations, Steward Risk is built to serve the unique needs of middle-market clients in the construction, energy, manufacturing, and real estate industries.

Contact:
Mike Nguyen
[email protected]

SOURCE Ascend

Also from this source

Vouch Deepens Integration with Ascend to Automate Financial Operations, Support Growth

ASCEND RECOGNIZED AS A "TOP 50 MOST PROMISING INSURTECH STARTUP" BY CB INSIGHTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.