Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Release Date for 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings

HOUSTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) announced today it will release earnings before the start of regular market trading on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Due to the pending transaction with Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), the company will not hold a second quarter earnings call.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

