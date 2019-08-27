Stewart Title Adds Underwriting Counsel to Georgia's Growing Team of Underwriters

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Title Guaranty Company today announced Brian Pierce has joined the Underwriting team in the State of Georgia. Pierce will work with Stewart independent agents and support the agency services team in Georgia. This role will provide the expanded support and customized solutions to meet the growing needs of independent agents.

Pierce, a Georgia native, has more than 20 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, transactional law, acquisition, development, leasing, and disposition of commercial properties. He is a member of Georgia Bar Association, the Real Estate Practice Section of the Georgia Bar Association and the Atlanta Bar Association.

Pierce received his Bachelor of Arts in History from LaGrange College and a Juris Doctorate from Stetson University College of Law.

He will work out of the office located at 200 Mansell Court East, Ste 400, Roswell, GA 30076 and can be reached at (678) 642-4592 or Brian.Pierce@stewart.com.

