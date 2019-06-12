Stewart Title promotes New Jersey State Counsel John Crowley to Associate Senior Underwriting Counsel

HOUSTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Title announced today the promotion of John Crowley to Associate Senior Underwriting Counsel. In his new position, Crowley will continue to serve as the New Jersey State counsel and be responsible for shaping the company's underwriting and business practices. He will also be responsible for facilitating smooth and expeditious closing by responding to underwriting inquiries from customers and creating solutions to title issues.

"John has the knowledge and experience required to guide the company and its Agents through the complex underwriting issues presented in the commercial arena," said John Frates Senior Vice President and Regional Underwriter, Stewart Title Guaranty Company. "He has developed an excellent rapport with both clients and staff, providing valued insight and support to build and maintain customer relationships."

Crowley joined Stewart as Claims Counsel in 2015, bringing to the position more than ten years of industry experience specializing in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate transactions. He also serves as the Director of Stewart Title Continuing Education School which provides online and live educational courses for Continuing Education (Title producer) and Continuing Legal Education credits in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Crowley holds a B.A. in History and International Affairs from Florida State University and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School. He will continue to work out of our Parsippany, NJ office and can be reached at (973) 257-5690 or jcrowley@stewart.com.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.tm More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com , subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco .

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

