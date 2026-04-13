STG Announces Acquisition of Carrier Logistics Inc. to Pioneer AI-Agentic Platform for LTL and Last Mile Carriers

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STG, a Menlo Park, CA-based mid-market private equity investment firm, today announced it has acquired Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), the premier provider of transportation management software for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) carriers.

STG's acquisition of CLI will accelerate product innovation by integrating advanced agentic AI frameworks into CLI’s core architecture, driving to an AI-native operating system for terminal-based motor carriers that significantly automates and optimizes all aspects of operations.

STG's significant investment in CLI will accelerate product innovation by integrating advanced agentic AI frameworks into CLI's core architecture, driving to an AI-native operating system for terminal-based motor carriers that significantly automates and optimizes all aspects of operations. CLI customers can expect measurable operational improvements.

"CLI has always been dedicated to the success of our carriers," said Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics Inc. Joining forces with STG allows our existing team of industry experts to continue to serve customers through enhanced support capabilities. At the same time, STG's investment in our transportation and freight management technology will allow us to maintain our position as the market-leading transportation management system for LTL and deliver the next generation of AI-driven tools that our clients need to remain competitive in a high-velocity environment."

Redefining Terminal Operations

While traditional LTL software focuses on record-keeping and workflow orchestration for terminal operations, STG's vision is to add agentic intelligence to automate execution by augmenting the human-in-the-loop for various terminal operations.

The upcoming platform will focus on AI agents capable of:

Autonomous Dispatch & Routing: Real-time optimization that adapts to terminal surges.

Real-time optimization that adapts to terminal surges. Human-in-the-Loop Automation: AI agents manage routine logistics exceptions and flag complex variables for human oversight.

AI agents manage routine logistics exceptions and flag complex variables for human oversight. Terminal Optimization: Predictive modeling for dock workflows to reduce dwell time and maximize trailer utilization.

"We believe the LTL industry is at an inflection point where data is plentiful, but actionable intelligence is scarce," said Rushi Kulkarni, Managing Director & Co-Head of the Lower Mid-Market Allegro Strategy at STG. "By acquiring CLI, we are not just buying a market leader; we are enabling the development of a brain into the nervous system of LTL operations. Our goal is to provide carriers with an agentic platform that automates the mundane and optimizes the complex, keeping the human operator at the center of the most critical decisions."

Investment in Innovation

This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in STG's investment strategy, complementing their disciplined, transformation-focused approach to building world-class enterprise software companies, with rapid, AI-first innovation roadmaps.

STG plans to significantly expand R&D investment in CLI, accelerating the development and deployment of advanced AI capabilities. This "AI-first" strategy positions CLI customers at the forefront of innovation, enabling them to transition from legacy, manual processes to an optimized, intelligent terminal environment.

Arcadia Capital served as exclusive financial advisor and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal advisor to Carrier Logistics. Paul Hastings LLP served as legal advisors to STG.

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering with a goal to build customer-centric, market-winning portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 60 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stg.com.

About Carrier Logistics Inc.

Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), based in Elmsford, NY, is a leader in freight management software. For more than 50 years, CLI has provided solutions for asset-based, multi-stop carriers, including LTL and small package carriers. Its platform includes more than 20 modules that manage shipments from pickup through final accounting, using AI, automation and analytics across operations and financial processes. CLI is recognized for technology innovation and industry leadership, including HDT's Top 20 Products award. Companies across the U.S. and Canada rely on CLI to improve efficiency and profitability. www.carrierlogistics.com

SOURCE Carrier Logistics Inc.