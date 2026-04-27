STG Logistics Advances Toward Fully Consensual Emergence from Chapter 11; Seeks Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization Following Completion of Marketing Process and Final Resolution of LME Litigation

Court-Supervised Marketing Process Supports Lender-Backed Recapitalization Transaction as Optimal Path Forward

Reaches Settlement with Minority Lenders on 2024 Liability Management Transaction, Resolving All Outstanding Claims

On Track to Emerge from Chapter 11 on Schedule as a Strong, Well-Capitalized Company

Operations to Continue in the Ordinary Course, Including Full Continuity of Integrated Port-to-Door Service Offerings

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics Inc. ("STG" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest providers of integrated port-to-door services and supply chain solutions for cargo owners and logistics providers, today announced that it has completed its court-supervised marketing process and reached a settlement regarding the litigation related to the Company's 2024 liability management ("LME") transaction, paving the way for a fully consensual emergence from chapter 11 in the near-term. STG intends to seek approval of the Recapitalization Transaction ("Transaction") outlined in its Restructuring Support Agreement ("RSA") and Plan of Reorganization ("Plan") at its confirmation hearing in the coming weeks.

As part of its chapter 11 process, STG entered the RSA with its lenders under which the lenders would assume majority ownership of the Company in exchange for a comprehensive restructuring of its capital structure, including a reduction of more than $1 billion in outstanding debt obligations and up to $150 million in new capital. As required by the RSA, STG undertook a formal marketing process to confirm the Transaction represented the best outcome for the Company and its stakeholders. That process is now complete and validated the RSA Transaction, which will strengthen the Company's balance sheet and position STG for long-term success.

"The completion of our marketing process and resolution of the LME litigation are key milestones that unlock our expected emergence from chapter 11 in the near future," said Geoff Anderman, Chief Executive Officer of STG Logistics. "The transaction we are moving forward with is the optimal solution to secure a strong future for STG and reflects investor confidence in our strategy and long-term prospects. With the support of all our key stakeholders, we are moving forward swiftly with a consensual confirmation process and will emerge as a strong, well-capitalized company, well-positioned to serve our customers, partners, and employees well into the future."

Upon emergence, STG will be majority-owned by a group of leading financial institutions led by funds managed by Fortress Investment Group and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. The group has significant experience in the logistics industry and supports STG's go-forward strategy to provide market-leading transportation and logistics services in support of its customers. STG's operations will continue in the ordinary course throughout this process, with full continuity of its integrated port-to-door service offerings.

About STG Logistics

STG Logistics is a leading integrated multimodal transportation and logistics provider including asset-based intermodal, marine and rail drayage, and full and less-than-truckload transportation coupled with industry leading warehousing and transloading services. With 40 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG services every major rail ramp and port in the country.

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SOURCE STG Logistics