STG Logistics' Green Haul Program Eliminates More Than 2,000 Metric Tons of CO₂ in First Full Year

Network efficiency initiative reduces empty miles while improving freight utilization

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first full year, STG Logistics' Green Haul sustainability initiative reduced more than 2,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2025 by optimizing freight movements across its intermodal network.

Launched in 2024 as a response to customers seeking more environmentally sustainable and efficient solutions, Green Haul focuses on a simple principle: move freight using the network that already exists while reducing unnecessary empty miles. By better aligning customer freight with existing container flows, STG moved more than 11,200 Green Haul loads across its four largest customers while lowering fuel consumption and emissions.

Rather than requiring new equipment or changes to service levels, the emissions reductions were achieved primarily by reducing empty repositioning moves for 53-foot intermodal containers.

"Green Haul demonstrates how operational efficiency and sustainability can work hand in hand," said Vince Paperiello, EVP & Group President, Transportation for STG Logistics. "By making smarter use of the network we already operate, we're able to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while continuing to deliver reliable service for our customers."

Most 53-foot intermodal containers move with loaded weights of up to approximately 42,500 pounds. Even when traveling empty, however, those containers still weigh roughly 9,000 to 10,000 pounds. Traditional freight movements often require those containers to be repositioned empty after delivery.

The Green Haul program reduces those empty repositioning miles by matching freight with return moves already occurring within STG's network. Emissions savings are calculated by comparing a traditional round-trip move - including a full empty return - against a Green Haul move where empty miles are partially reduced.

The model assumes reduced empty miles rather than eliminating them entirely, making the emissions calculations conservative and grounded in real operating conditions.

The emissions avoided through the Green Haul program translate into significant real-world environmental equivalents, including:

More than 2,000 metric tons of CO₂ avoided



Approximately 220,000–230,000 gallons of diesel fuel saved



Emissions comparable to removing roughly 430 passenger vehicles from the road for an entire year



Equivalent to not burning approximately 4,600 barrels of oil



STG's largest Green Haul emissions reductions were driven by high-volume and strategically balanced freight networks across multiple customers.

Green Haul is designed as a network efficiency and pricing strategy that produces environmental benefits as a natural outcome of better freight utilization. The same operational decisions that improve service reliability and reduce costs also reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

"As our network grows and freight volumes increase, initiatives like Green Haul allow us to scale both efficiency and sustainability at the same time," said Paperiello. "It's a practical way to deliver measurable environmental impact while continuing to support our customers' supply chains."

About STG Logistics (updated)

STG Logistics is a leading integrated multimodal transportation and logistics provider including asset-based intermodal, marine and rail drayage, and full and less-than-truckload transportation coupled with industry leading warehousing and transloading services. With 40 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG services every major rail ramp and port in the country.

CONTACT:

Courtney McCrimmon

412-225-6899

[email protected]

SOURCE STG Logistics