STG Logistics Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Demonstrating How Operational Efficiency Drives Environmental Impact

Company continues emissions reductions, fuel savings and network optimization while reinforcing commitment to people, governance and long-term value.

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics, the nation's largest fully integrated port-to-door logistics provider, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting continued progress in embedding sustainability across its operations while delivering measurable business results.

The report underscores STG's core belief that what is good for the business is also good for the environment, and demonstrates how efficiency, innovation and responsible growth can work in tandem to create long-term value.

STG Logistics

"In 2025, we focused on turning intention into action and action into measurable progress," said Geoff Anderman, CEO of STG Logistics. "Sustainability is embedded in how we operate - from how we move freight to how we support our people and govern our business. By improving efficiency across our network, we are reducing our environmental impact while strengthening performance for our customers."

One of the report's key highlights is STG's Green Haul program, which demonstrates how operational improvements can directly translate into environmental benefits. In its first full year, the program eliminated more than 2,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by reducing empty miles and optimizing container movements across STG's intermodal network.

By aligning freight with existing return routes, STG completed more than 11,200 Green Haul loads in 2025—reducing fuel consumption without requiring additional equipment or operational disruption.

The program was recognized as a 2025 Top Supply Chain Project, reinforcing STG's leadership in sustainable logistics innovation.

Beyond Green Haul, STG continued to expand initiatives that integrate sustainability into everyday operations, including:

Increasing the use of intermodal rail, reducing emissions compared to traditional over-the-road transport

Advancing fleet electrification and deploying energy-efficient equipment across facilities

Implementing warehouse efficiency programs such as LED lighting, electric yard trucks and waste reduction initiatives

These efforts reflect a broader strategy: designing logistics solutions that inherently reduce environmental impact while improving reliability, cost efficiency and scalability for customers.

STG's sustainability strategy extends beyond environmental impact to include a strong focus on its workforce. In 2025, the company expanded employee training and development, with more than 9,500 courses completed and an average of 7.5 courses per employee.

The company also enhanced employee well-being programs, benefits and workplace culture—reinforcing its "People First" philosophy and commitment to building a safe, inclusive and engaged workforce.

The report highlights continued investment in governance structures that support responsible growth, including advancements in ESG oversight, cybersecurity and ethics programs.

STG's 2025 Sustainability Report reflects a multi-year journey to integrate sustainability into every aspect of the business - from operations and technology to people and partnerships.

"We view sustainability as an ongoing commitment, not a milestone," Anderman added. "The progress we've made positions us to continue delivering solutions that are better for our customers, our communities and the environment while building a stronger, more resilient business for the future."

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available at: https://www.stgusa.com/safety/

About STG Logistics

STG Logistics is a leading integrated multimodal transportation and logistics provider including asset-based intermodal, marine and rail drayage, and full and less-than-truckload transportation coupled with industry leading warehousing and transloading services. With 40 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG services every major rail ramp and port in the country.

CONTACT:

Courtney McCrimmon

412-225-6899

[email protected]

SOURCE STG Logistics