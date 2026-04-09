Stibo Systems Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Master Data Management Solutions

We believe this first-time recognition underscores market shift toward trusted, AI-ready data — and the rising importance of independent MDM platforms

AARHUS, Denmark, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stibo Systems has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions. To us, being positioned in the Leaders quadrant reflects strong execution at enterprise scale and increasing alignment with evolving business needs.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, trustworthy data has become central to how businesses operate, compete and grow. In this environment, the quality, governance and interoperability of data are foundational.

"In our view, this recognition from Gartner reflects a broader shift in the market," said Adrian Carr, CEO of Stibo Systems. "Enterprises are running on data – that is our new reality. That requires a foundation that is trusted, governed and designed to operate across the entire enterprise. That's where we've focused, and where our customers are seeing real impact."

Gartner evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, including platform breadth, scalability, market presence and alignment with evolving enterprise needs.

"AI is raising expectations for what data must deliver," said Neda Nia, Chief Product & Growth Officer at Stibo Systems. "Organizations need data that is ready to be activated across systems and workflows. Our platform is built to deliver that foundation, supporting data stewardship, automation and AI-driven outcomes at scale."

To us, Stibo Systems' position as a Leader reflects several key strengths, including:

Enterprise-scale execution across complex, multi-domain MDM programs

across complex, multi-domain MDM programs An organically built, single-codebase platform designed for consistency, governance and scale

designed for consistency, governance and scale A focus on business outcomes , not just data management capabilities

, not just data management capabilities Interoperability across applications, clouds and ecosystems , supporting modern data and AI architectures

, supporting modern data and AI architectures Strength in regulated and complex industries , including compliance-driven use cases

, including compliance-driven use cases A trusted, AI-ready data foundation designed to support automation, governance and agentic workflows

"Independence is becoming a rare beast in this market — and more valuable because of it," Adrian Carr said. "Our customers don't operate in a single-vendor world, and they shouldn't have to manage their data like they do. We're not stitching together acquisitions or inheriting complexity. We've built the Stibo Systems platform deliberately, with a long-term view. That's what enables the trusted data foundation enterprise AI relies on to deliver real outcomes."

More about Stibo Systems' Leader recognition here.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems is a leading enabler of trustworthy data through AI-powered master data management. Built on a robust and flexible platform, our SaaS solutions empower enterprises around the globe to deliver superior customer and product experiences. Our trusted data foundation enhances operational efficiency, drives growth and transformation, supports sustainability initiatives and bolsters AI success. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which guarantees the long-term perspective of the business through foundational ownership. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

For more information, please contact:

Katherine Hahn

Public Relations Manager

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SOURCE Stibo Systems