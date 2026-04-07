Stic Appoints Adam W. as Chief Digital Officer to Power Creator-Led Growth and Redefine Out-of-Home Advertising

Global comedy star and digital entrepreneur brings 65 million followers and billions of branded views to accelerate Stic's next phase of innovation

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stic, the technology-enabled platform that connects brands with everyday drivers to power measurable out-of-home (OOH) advertising, today announced the appointment of Adam W. as Chief Digital Officer. Adam W. will lead Stic's creative vision online, combining digital culture with real-world media to shape campaigns and creator partnerships.

Adam W. is an award-winning content creator, actor, comedian, and entrepreneur with more than a decade of experience building at the forefront of the creator economy. Known for sharp, culturally fluent storytelling, he has built a global audience by blending mass appeal with brand-savvy execution. In 2024, he expanded from screen to stage, opening for comedian, Dane Cook, on tour, while also speaking at industry events hosted by TikTok, YouTube and Forbes. His work has earned a Forbes Top Creators List 2025 cover spot.

Throughout his career, Waheed has partnered with leading brands including Disney, the NFL, Pepsi, Walmart, Instagram and Old Spice, generating 10 billion views in branded content alone. By translating brand messaging into culturally resonant moments, he brings a deep understanding of how to bridge traditional advertising with the creator economy.

"Adam joins Stic as a cultural force, having built one of the world's largest comedy audiences by understanding exactly what captures attention and why," said Adam Cohen, CEO of Stic. "As advertising shifts toward authenticity and measurable impact, we wanted someone who lives at the center of culture and knows how to turn ideas into movements. Adam brings that instinct to Stic, and that changes the game for how brands show up in the real world."

Adam W.'s appointment marks the first Chief Digital Officer role at Stic and signals the company's commitment to embedding creator-first thinking at the leadership level. As brands increasingly shift budgets toward social and influencer marketing, Stic is uniquely positioned at the intersection of digital reach and physical-world impact—turning everyday vehicles into mobile, measurable media.

"Over the last decade, I've helped brands tell stories that live online and deliver real results," said Adam Waheed, Chief Digital Officer of Stic. "At Stic, I get to shape campaigns from the inside and bring in the right creators to merge digital culture with the physical world in a way that's both measurable and unforgettable. I'm thrilled to get started and bring these ideas to life with the team."

The appointment highlights Stic's broader growth trajectory as the company continues expanding nationally and positioning itself as a tech-forward, socially impactful advertising platform within the out-of-home and gig economy spaces.

About Stic

Stic is a VC-backed adtech startup transforming the way brands and consumers think about outdoor advertising by turning everyday vehicles and gig economy vehicles into measurable, mobile media. Founded in 2023, Stic enables drivers to earn money simply by going about their daily routines, using removable, technology-enabled stickers that track mileage, optimize ad placement, and calculate real-time impressions.

For more information, visit www.drivestic.com

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SOURCE Stic