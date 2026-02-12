Stic Appoints Sarah Zurell as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive National Expansion

Proven brand builder and growth executive brings fashion, commerce, and mobility expertise to scale Stic's community-powered advertising platform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stic, the out-of-home advertising platform that connects brands with everyday drivers, today announced the appointment of Sarah Zurell as Chief Marketing Officer. Zurell will oversee the brand and marketing to accelerate national expansion and deepen relationships with advertisers, agencies, and the driver community.

Sarah brings 15 years of experience of building and scaling brands, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer of Chinese Laundry, where she led a legacy brand into revitalization, bringing it back to cultural significance, having global celebrities like Taylor Swift and Shakira wearing Chinese Laundry shoes. Her efforts led to the successful sale of the brand to a private equity company.

Earlier in her career, Zurell co-founded Pavemint, the "air-bnb" of parking, allowing consumers to search and purchase parking digitally. The platform combined real-world mobility, marketplace dynamics, and location-based demand—experience that now directly informs Zurell's work at Stic, where movement, data, and physical-world visibility converge.

"Sarah joins Stic at a pivotal moment," said Adam Cohen, CEO of Stic. "As we expand into new markets and strengthen partnerships, her ability to build brands with cultural relevance and commercial rigor will be instrumental. She brings a rare combination of creativity, kindness, operational discipline, and marketplace understanding."

As CMO, Zurell will focus on hyper-local engagement, strong brand storytelling, and scalable partnerships—designed to drive both measurable performance for brands and meaningful economic impact for drivers.

"Stic represents the future of out-of-home advertising—measurable, human, and community-powered," said Sarah Zurell. "At a time when brands are seeking alternatives to saturated digital channels, Stic delivers real-world visibility at scale while creating accessible, passive income opportunities. A mission based company, at the intersection of technology, culture, and mobility is incredibly powerful."

Zurell's appointment follows Stic's recently announced $10 million funding round, which brought the company's valuation to $200 million and marked a new phase of growth as Stic expands across North America. Her hire reflects the company's evolution from early momentum to a growth-stage platform investing in brand leadership, scalable infrastructure, and long-term market impact.

Stic is a VC-backed adtech startup transforming the way brands and consumers think about outdoor advertising by turning everyday vehicles and gig economy vehicles into measurable, mobile media. Founded in 2023, Stic enables drivers to earn money simply by going about their daily routines, using removable, technology-enabled stickers that track mileage, optimize ad placement, and calculate real-time impressions.

For more information, visit www.drivestic.com

