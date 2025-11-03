Still Saving Paper Receipts in a Shoebox? Simplify Your Tax-free Health Savings Account (HSA) Funds with the HSA ExpenseTracker™ App from HSA Store®

New HSA ExpenseTracker ™ App features allow consumers to verify eligibility of expenses and track purchases anywhere, anytime

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Store® , the first and leading online store dedicated exclusively to selling products and services that are considered eligible for purchase with tax-free HSA funds, today announced new updates to its HSA ExpenseTracker™ mobile app. The app was designed to help the nearly 38 million Americans who are enrolled in HSAs simplify their health benefits and their finances with the power to manually or automatically track current and past eligible purchases, scan receipts, and generate reports for reimbursement and tax preparation–all in the palm of their hand.

HSA Store unveils expanded capabilities to its HSA ExpenseTracker App to help health savings account (HSA) users simplify tracking of HSA-eligible purchases and identify opportunities to reduce taxable income.

An HSA is a tax-advantaged account that allows individuals and families to set aside pre-tax income to pay for qualified medical expenses. An account holder can contribute to their HSA at any time, as long as they are enrolled in a qualified, high-deductible health plan. As of mid-2024, Americans held more than $137 billion in HSAs across nearly 38 million accounts. Despite the growing popularity of HSAs, many account holders are unaware of the need to document eligible purchases, and may fall back on collecting paper receipts–or not track them at all–which can cause them to miss out on expenses that are paid for online.

"Tracking expenses is an essential, but often-overlooked aspect of HSA management for individuals. However, because HSAs are tax-advantaged accounts and the individual is responsible for proving eligibility, purchases made with these funds could be examined if an IRS audit ever occurs," said Itamar Romanini, vice president and general manager of HSA Store®. "Fortunately, our ExpenseTracker™ App addresses this need by allowing users to connect to their favorite online and retailer accounts, scan receipts at the point of purchase, automatically uncover HSA-eligible expenses hidden in their shopping history, and categorize expenses by HSA plan year."

According to Romanini, in the event of an IRS audit, an individual could face a 20% penalty and be required to pay income tax on any HSA expenses that are not documented. The HSA ExpenseTracker™ App addresses this by automatically finding eligible expenses and adding them to the HSA Expense Dashboard in the correct tax and plan year (based on the purchase date).

Available for free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store , the HSA ExpenseTracker™ App delivers convenience and security, and allows account holders to:

Automatically, or manually, find and enter expenses into the HSA Expense Dashboard. As an added bonus, all purchases at HSA Store automatically get filed and tracked in the expense dashboard.

Scan receipts and log expenses into the HSA Expense Dashboard.

Scan barcodes to check product eligibility or manually enter a product name to check eligibility.

Track and manage receipts across plan years for short-term or long-term HSA strategies.

View expenses in simple ways to facilitate reimbursement and tax reporting.

The HSA ExpenseTracker™ App can deliver value to anyone who is enrolled in an HSA. For example, those who have not funded their account can still find tax savings opportunities by identifying past eligible purchases. HSA expenses are eligible after and while the account is open, and account holders can reimburse themselves for past expenses any time in the future, even 10-20 years later, as long as they have properly tracked their spending. Account holders who have spent their HSA funds can ensure they're accounting for all purchases and maximizing their savings. And HSA users who are focused on saving and investing can automatically find and save past purchases as Eligible for Reimbursement, setting those receipts aside for a point in time when that reimbursement might benefit them financially.

For more than a decade, HSA Store® has provided consumers with a guaranteed-eligible shopping experience, HSA Eligibility List™ , and an industry-leading HSA Learning Center , which delivers educational resources and account management tools to empower all HSA users to maximize the value of the HSA for their personal situations.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer, e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in advocating for expanded eligibility of important new products and telehealth services within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce