Still Time to Book Holiday Celebrations at Sea with Princess Cruises

With itineraries all over the globe, guests can celebrate the winter holidays from the balmy beaches in the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii or California Coast, to the culturally-rich destinations of Asia, Australia & New Zealand and beyond. Whether creating new traditions or rejoicing the season in an unexpected way, a Princess Cruises vacation will mark an unforgettable occasion for everyone.

"From snow falling in our Piazzas, to traditional holiday fare, festive caroling and entertainment for the kids, cruising is the gift that keeps on giving creating extraordinary memories," said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment experience. "Cruising over the holidays is a celebration at sea for families and friends giving them time to truly connect and focus on what matters most - leave the cooking and decorating to us."

Princess holiday offerings, include:

Hanukkah - Guests can celebrate the Festival of Lights with themed arts and crafts, festive decor and special onboard events, like a reading of Sammy Spider's First Hanukkah on the first night of Hanukkah. The culinary team also specially prepares traditional favorites like potato latkes, gefilte fish and matzo ball soup.

Christmas - From sparkling evergreens adorning the decks, to the popular snowfall in the Piazza, guests are treated to a host of holiday events, including carolers, a Holiday Wishes Variety Show and family movies in the theater. Festive onboard activities include gingerbread house making, Stanley the Bear Breakfast with families wearing their holiday PJs, Santa gift giving and a family disco party. There's special holiday programming on stateroom TV, including a fireplace channel and a Christmas Eve stocking for every stateroom with holiday treats. Of course, the comfort of a traditional Christmas dinner, is cheerfully served.

New Year's - There's no better place to ring in the New Year than at sea -- with a festive countdown party and a champagne toast! And relax and enjoy New Year's Day with college bowl games featured on Movies Under the Stars and a buffet of game-day treats.

Holiday 2019 cruises, sailing roundtrip from North America include:

Caribbean Cruises from Ft. Lauderdale:

Seven Days: Regal Princess – Dec. 22 and 29

and 29 10-14 Days: Caribbean Princess – Dec. 20 ; Pacific Princess – Dec. 22 and Crown Princess – Dec. 27

Mexican Riviera Cruises from Los Angeles and San Francisco:

Seven Days: Royal Princess – Dec. 21 and 28 ( Los Angeles )

and 28 ( ) 10 days: Grand Princess – Dec. 18 ( San Francisco )

For those looking to travel to bucket-list destinations like Tokyo or Singapore, sample Asia holiday cruises include:

Diamond Princess – Dec. 23 , 14 days from Tokyo to Singapore

, 14 days from to Sapphire Princess – Dec. 28 , 10 days roundtrip from Singapore

Guests may book through their travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-74-6237) or by visiting the cruise line's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Two new Royal-class ships are currently under construction - Enchanted Princess, scheduled for delivery in June 2020, followed by Discovery Princess in November 2021. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

