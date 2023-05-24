Stillwater Golf Course in St. Johns, FL Named a Development of the Year by Golf Inc.

ST. JOHNS, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stillwater Golf and Country Club , the hallmark of Lennar's 549-home active adult gated community in St. Johns, Florida, was named a 2023 Development of the Year by Golf Inc. Magazine. Recognized with an "Honorable Mention" for best private/semi-private course, Stillwater is the first new 18-hole layout in Northeast Florida in 20 years.

"Being recognized by Golf Inc. is a testament to the exceptional experience we provide at Stillwater," said Matt Devereaux, Lennar Regional Vice President. "It's a distinctive course design that comes with world-class amenities, and we're proud to have built so much value for our homeowners."

Designed by architect Bobby Weed, Stillwater's 18-hole routing includes "loops" of three, six, nine and twelve holes that start and finish near the clubhouse, giving members the freedom to play as their time allows. Players can also enjoy Stillwater's 16-acre practice facility year-round, with a lighted driving range and covered hitting bays equipped with Toptracer Range.

Stillwater home prices start from the low $400,000's, with six model homes to tour. Community amenities include a clubhouse with on-site restaurant and pro shop, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, pickleball and tennis courts. The community caters to active adult residents with weekly featured events.

The yearly Golf Inc. award recognizes the courses and private clubs with the best new traditional and non-traditional golf courses opened during the past year around the globe.

Judging was based on how well the project realized the vision of the development team, course aesthetics, environmental and economic sustainability, course routing, land use and improved playability. Winners were chosen through blind judging.

Stillwater golf club membership comes included with home purchase. To learn more, visit Lennar.com .

