Stillwater Golf Course in St. Johns, FL Named a Development of the Year by Golf Inc.

News provided by

Lennar

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

ST. JOHNS, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stillwater Golf and Country Club, the hallmark of Lennar's 549-home active adult gated community in St. Johns, Florida, was named a 2023 Development of the Year by Golf Inc. Magazine. Recognized with an "Honorable Mention" for best private/semi-private course, Stillwater is the first new 18-hole layout in Northeast Florida in 20 years.

"Being recognized by Golf Inc. is a testament to the exceptional experience we provide at Stillwater," said Matt Devereaux, Lennar Regional Vice President. "It's a distinctive course design that comes with world-class amenities, and we're proud to have built so much value for our homeowners."

Designed by architect Bobby Weed, Stillwater's 18-hole routing includes "loops" of three, six, nine and twelve holes that start and finish near the clubhouse, giving members the freedom to play as their time allows. Players can also enjoy Stillwater's 16-acre practice facility year-round, with a lighted driving range and covered hitting bays equipped with Toptracer Range.

Stillwater home prices start from the low $400,000's, with six model homes to tour. Community amenities include a clubhouse with on-site restaurant and pro shop, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, pickleball and tennis courts. The community caters to active adult residents with weekly featured events.

The yearly Golf Inc. award recognizes the courses and private clubs with the best new traditional and non-traditional golf courses opened during the past year around the globe.

Judging was based on how well the project realized the vision of the development team, course aesthetics, environmental and economic sustainability, course routing, land use and improved playability. Winners were chosen through blind judging.

Stillwater golf club membership comes included with home purchase. To learn more, visit Lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Lennar Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar Corporation's technology and innovation strategies.

SOURCE Lennar

Also from this source

Lennar Northwest debuts Corbin Meadows in Post Falls, ID on May 20

Lennar Unveils Models for New Homes in St. Augustine Lakes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.