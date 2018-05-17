Sting & Shaggy Bring Upbeat, Island-Flavored 44/876 Joint Tour To North America This Fall

Kicking off in Miami ‪on September 15 at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Sting & Shaggy: The 44/876 Tour will make stops at various venues along the way including Atlanta's Tabernacle, The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Washington, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom, plus additional Fillmore plays in both Philadelphia and Denver, before culminating at The Wiltern in Los Angeles ‪on October 15 (full itinerary below).

Tickets will go on sale to the public ‪beginning Thursday, May 24 at 10am local time(s) at www.ticketmaster.com and usual outlets. Every online ticket purchase includes one physical or digital copy of Sting and Shaggy's album, 44/876. Members of the official ‪Sting.com fan club will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance ‪beginning Monday, May 21. Please visit www.sting.com/tour for details.

Sting and Shaggy initially joined forces to record a new song, "Don't Make Me Wait" (which debuted at #1 on Billboard's digital reggae singles chart), as a tribute to the Caribbean sounds that influenced them both and ended up recording an entire album full of joyful and uplifting, melodic music. With its title referencing their respective telephone country codes (44 for the UK, Sting's birthplace and 876 for Jamaica, Shaggy's homeland), 44/876 honors the duo's deep-rooted love for Jamaica: Shaggy's birthplace, and where Sting penned such classics as "Every Breath You Take."

Along with continuing each artist's exploration of reggae and its transcendent rhythms, songs like "Don't Make Me Wait," "Morning is Coming," and "Gotta Get Back My Baby" reveal Sting and Shaggy's shared passion for creating timeless music that defies expectation.

‪On May 25‪, 44/876: The Remixes will be released on A&M/Interscope Records, featuring an albums' worth of remixes of songs from their album by a diverse range of artists including Chris Baio of Vampire Weekend, the Brazilian duo Tropkillaz, Cherry Cherry Boom Boom (Madonna, Lady Gaga) and Grammy-award winning producer Dave Audé, among others (track listing included below).

Also on May 25, Sting and Shaggy will perform in NYC's Central Park for Good Morning America's Summer Concert series. Fans interested in attending the free concert should arrive to Rumsey Playfield via the 72nd Street entrance on Fifth Avenue at 6AM when the park opens to the public. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/2rKWqi6

Sting and Shaggy will be joined on the 44/876 Tour by Sting's players ‪Dominic Miller (guitar), ‪Josh Freese (drums) and Rufus Miller (guitar) as well as Shaggy's band members Melissa Musique (backing vocals), Gene Noble (backing vocals) and Kevon Webster (keyboards).

The tour is produced by RZO Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation Global Touring.

STING & SHAGGY: THE 44/876 TOUR ITINERARY

‪Sept. 15 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater ‪Sept. 17 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle ‪Sept. 19 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor ‪Sept. 20 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore ‪Sept. 21 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa ‪Sept. 25 Boston, MA House of Blues ‪Sept. 26 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17, Seaport District NYC Sept. 28 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre ‪Sept. 30 Minneapolis, MN The Armory ‪Oct. 01 St. Louis, MO The Pageant ‪Oct. 02 Chicago, IL The Aragon Ballroom ‪Oct. 04 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ‪Oct. 05 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium ‪Oct. 08 San Francisco, CA The Masonic ‪Oct. 09 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ‪Oct. 10 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren ‪Oct. 12 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa ‪Oct. 13 Las Vegas, NV Park Theater ‪Oct. 15 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

44/876: The Remixes Track listing:

Don't Make Me Wait (‪Dave Audé Rhythmic Radio Remix)

Dreaming In The U.S.A. (‪Chris Baio Remix)

Morning Is Coming (Rory Stone Love Black Dub Day Remix)

Don't Make Me Wait (Tropkillaz Remix)

Just One Lifetime (Cherry Cherry Boom Boom Remix)

Don't Make Me Wait (Jungle Josh x JROB Remix)

Don't Make Me Wait (iLL Wayno Remix)

Don't Make Me Wait (One Drop Remix)

Gotta Get Back My Baby (‪Dave Audé Radio Remix)

Don't Make Me Wait (‪Dave Audé Club Mix)

Don't Make Me Wait (Madison Mars Remix)

Don't Make Me Wait (Tom Stephan Club Mix)

For tour itinerary, tickets and/or further information, please visit:

www.sting.com

www.shaggyonline.com

www.cherrytreemusiccompany.com

