Stio Bolsters Growth, Powers Sustainability and Ensures Compliance with Centric PLM

Stio was founded in 2011 to inspire connection with the outdoors through beautiful, functional products infused with mountain soul. Headquartered at the base of the Grand Teton mountain range, Stio's collection of men's, women's and children's apparel and gear can be found online and at one of its 13 owned retail stores or select distributors. Technical performance, quality and versatility are hallmarks of its products and sustainability is at the heart of the Stio brand promise.

Faced with the challenges of rapid growth, an outdated legacy PLM system and evolving compliance regulations, Stio selected Centric PLM to streamline operations in 2021. Sandy Flint, Senior Materials Manager at Stio says, "When Stio launched in 2011, we started off with spreadsheets and eventually moved to a basic PLM for a couple of years that was not nearly as robust as Centric PLM."

Stio needed greater visibility of materials and product development, reporting capabilities to achieve sustainability targets, real-time data and an innovative solution to expand its categories and channels. They selected Centric PLM for its actionable source of truth, features and scalability. Flint shares, "Today, Centric PLM is very much a part of how we run our product creation team. I can't imagine how we would do it without Centric PLM."

Since implementation, Stio has embedded PLM throughout the company, streamlined product development, achieved sustainability milestones and expanded its categories and channels. Stio is thrilled with the results and excited about its future with Centric Software. "We're always thinking about how we are able to flex even more with PLM," says Flint.

Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software, says, "We're pleased with the outstanding results Stio has achieved with Centric PLM, particularly in expanding its channels, categories and sustainability wins. We're excited to see how they will continue to innovate exceptional products while upholding their high standards of environmental responsibility."

Stio was founded in 2011 in Jackson, Wyoming by longtime locals living the mountain life. Time spent outside on trails, in rivers and on summits inspires everything they create. Designed, developed and tested at the base of the Tetons, Stio was founded to create premium, technical apparel for mountain athletes so we can all do more of what we love. Stio can be found at stio.com, select outdoor retailers and at their own Stio Mountain Studio® retail stores in Jackson and Teton Village, Wyoming; South Lake Tahoe, California; Boulder, Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs, and Vail Colorado; Boise, Idaho; Freeport, Maine; Boston, Massachusetts, Bozeman, Montana; Bend, Oregon; and Park City, Utah.

Centric Software ® ( www.centricsoftware.com )

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

