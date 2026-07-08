Stirlingshire Announces Invitation-Only Preview of Stirling One for Select Financial Advisors

Exclusive demonstrations will provide a limited number of financial advisors with first access to Stirling One, Stirlingshire's AI-native Wealth Management Operating Platform, ahead of its public release.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stirlingshire Investments today announced the launch of its Invitation-Only Operating Platform Preview, an exclusive series of private demonstrations introducing a select group of financial advisors to Stirling One, the Company's AI-native Wealth Management Operating Platform, which it believes represents the next evolution of wealth management infrastructure.

Designed for advisors evaluating the future of their businesses, the Invitation-Only Operating Platform Preview is intentionally limited to a select number of invitees. Rather than hosting a traditional product launch or public webinar, Stirlingshire is creating an exclusive opportunity for financial advisors to experience the platform before its broader market release.

"We're not unveiling another piece of advisor technology," said Steven Woods, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stirlingshire Investments. "We're introducing a fundamentally different way to operate a wealth management business.

For decades, advisors have been forced to choose between two imperfect models. They can join an existing firm, giving up a significant portion of their revenue in exchange for technology, infrastructure, and back-office support. Or they can build their own independent practice, stitching together dozens of disconnected software platforms while building their own compliance, operations, marketing, and administrative infrastructure, often at tremendous cost.

We believe there is a better way. The future belongs to a single, intelligent operating platform that unifies every function of an advisory practice into one seamless experience. Technology should eliminate complexity, not create it. It should replace fragmented systems, collapse middle and back-office expense centers without sacrificing capabilities, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for both advisors and their clients.

Most importantly, we believe advisors should not have to pay for the technology and infrastructure required to run their businesses. Stirling One is designed to deliver an institutional-grade wealth management operating platform at zero cost to advisors, with no platform fees, no technology fees, and no operating expenses. We believe eliminating those costs while delivering world-class capabilities will define the future of wealth management, making it Better for Clients, Better for Advisors."

Built as a single AI-native operating platform, Stirling One brings together every major function required to operate a modern advisory business, including:

Investment Management: AI-powered portfolio intelligence, institutional trading and rebalancing, tax management and direct indexing, financial planning, total wealth aggregation, market data, research, and professional trading tools.





Client Experience: White-labeled client portal, client communications, onboarding, automated account opening, reporting, performance analytics, and money movement.





Practice Growth: CRM, advisor growth and marketing tools, voice and telephony, workflow automation, document management, e-signature, fee billing, and advisor compensation.





Operations and Compliance: Custody operations, compliance supervision, trade surveillance, audit support, books and records, and regulatory recordkeeping.

Rather than adding yet another application to an advisor's existing technology stack, Stirling One is designed to replace the collection of disconnected systems traditionally required to operate a modern advisory business. By bringing every essential function together within a single intelligent, vertically integrated ecosystem, the platform is designed to eliminate the technology and operating expenses advisors have historically been forced to absorb. The result is a comprehensive wealth management operating platform delivered at zero cost to advisors, without compromising functionality, institutional capabilities, or the client experience.

As part of the platform rollout, Stirlingshire also announced that Apex Clearing will be the first clearing firm integrated with Stirling One. The platform will initially operate exclusively on the new Apex AscendOS, reinforcing the Company's commitment to building the next generation of advisor infrastructure. By combining Apex's modern custody and clearing capabilities with Stirling One, the Company is creating a fully integrated experience spanning every aspect of the wealth management business. Additional clearing firm integrations are anticipated in 2027.

Attendance at the Invitation-Only Operating Platform Preview will be limited, with invitations extended to a select group of financial advisors, advisory firms, and industry leaders. Advisors interested in being considered for a preview may request an invitation by visiting www.stirlingshire.com/demo.

About Stirlingshire Investments

Stirlingshire Investments is a rapidly growing wealth management platform, supporting advisors nationwide with modern infrastructure, disciplined governance, and innovative advisory models designed for the future of wealth management. The firm supports self-directed, hybrid, and full-service advisory models, with a focus on regulatory rigor, flexibility, and preserving human-led financial advice.

For more information, visit www.stirlingshire.com

Media Inquiries:

Nicole Cox

Chief Marketing Officer, Stirlingshire Investments

[email protected]

647-500-2763

SOURCE Stirlingshire