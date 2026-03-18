Stirlingshire Investments Taps Boardy's AI Matching Platform to Connect with Elite Advisors Seeking a Zero-Expense, Fully Remote Platform

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stirlingshire Investments today announced a partnership with Boardy, the AI-powered superconnector platform that facilitates intelligent, double opt-in introductions between founders, investors, and industry professionals through real conversations.

Through this partnership, Stirlingshire will leverage Boardy's proprietary matching program, which uses AI-driven voice and messaging conversations to understand each participant's goals, background, and needs — and then surfaces introductions that are genuinely relevant to both parties.

For Stirlingshire, the partnership serves two strategic purposes: expanding deal flow through intelligent relationship-driven sourcing, and identifying experienced financial advisors to join the Stirlingshire platform. Advisors brought on through Boardy's network will earn 100% of asset management fees and commissions, operate with zero expenses, and work fully remotely — a compelling proposition for seasoned professionals seeking independence without sacrifice.

"The best opportunities in our industry still come through trusted introductions," said Steven Woods, Founder & CEO of Stirlingshire Investments. "Boardy's platform allows us to expand those connections intelligently, helping us meet exceptional advisors who are looking for independence without the traditional overhead. Boardy allows us to build those relationships at scale without sacrificing the quality and warmth that great introductions require."

Boardy connects users with experts, co-founders, customers, and investors through natural conversation — intelligently understanding goals and needs to make the right connections at the right time. The platform's network spans founders, operators, and investors globally, and its matching is designed to surface connections that may never have crossed paths through traditional channels.

Boardy was built to create a better future, where AI actually makes us more connected to each other and where humans and AI collaborate to solve some of the hardest problems. Stirlingshire Investments shares this vision — using technology not to replace human judgment, but to extend its reach.

For more information about Stirlingshire Investments, visit www.stirlingshire.com.

For more information about Boardy, visit www.boardy.ai

Media Contact:

Nicole Cox, CMO

[email protected]

647-500-2763

SOURCE Stirlingshire