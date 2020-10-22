Stitcher unveils redesigned podcast app for personalized podcast experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitcher, the largest company dedicated to listening to, producing and monetizing podcasts, has announced that it has released the public beta of its newly redesigned mobile apps for Android and iOS alongside its web-based listening platform. Stitcher is a subsidiary of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI).

The new Stitcher platform has been revamped end-to-end, from the technology backbone to the front-facing user interface. The simplified design makes listening easier for everyone and prioritizes a new, more customizable experience that fits the myriad ways users manage their shows and personal app experience.

Across shows and individual episodes, the new app gives listeners more control over how they listen to and discover podcasts through a customizable interface with features like:

Download management. Choose which shows automatically download new episodes and how many episodes are kept downloaded, prioritizing show favorites and saving storage space.

Choose which shows automatically download new episodes and how many episodes are kept downloaded, prioritizing show favorites and saving storage space. Episode filtering. Filter to view: only episodes that are unplayed, downloaded or liked on any show.

Filter to view: only episodes that are unplayed, downloaded or liked on any show. Episode sorting. Sort episodes on any show to view them oldest to newest and vice versa. Users also can sort by the individual episode length to match whatever amount of time they have to listen during a particular time of their day.

Sort episodes on any show to view them oldest to newest and vice versa. Users also can sort by the individual episode length to match whatever amount of time they have to listen during a particular time of their day. Show organization. Group shows into categories defined by the user, whether that's by genre, show length, top favorites or just about anything else.

Group shows into categories defined by the user, whether that's by genre, show length, top favorites or just about anything else. Enhanced speed controls. Listen at virtually any speed at any increment with an easy-to-use slider control.

Stitcher's revamped podcast experience also makes listening to favorite shows easier through:

Easy access to favorite shows. Quickly access new episodes, pick up where you left off, manage downloads and browse through shows all in one spot.

Quickly access new episodes, pick up where you left off, manage downloads and browse through shows all in one spot. Improved discovery. Find great podcasts through expertly curated recommendations on mobile and web.

Find great podcasts through expertly curated recommendations on mobile and web. Enhanced Web Player. Experience uninterrupted listening across the web and mobile app to pick up where an episode left off regardless of where that episode was paused.

Experience uninterrupted listening across the web and mobile app to pick up where an episode left off regardless of where that episode was paused. New Alexa and Sonos integrations. Listen to your podcasts out loud with rebuilt Alexa and Sonos integrations.

"We focused on both unique listener experiences for veteran podcast listeners and podcast newbies in this major redesign because, after a decade of knowledge and data to rely on, we know that podcast consumption is a personal experience and one size does not fit all," said Erik Diehn, CEO at Stitcher. "The new look and feel of our mobile app reflects Stitcher's commitment to make listening, saving and discovering content simple – the way it should be."

The Stitcher development team also implemented current design trends and accessibility standards to further enhance usability and to build the most up-to-date app in the marketplace.

With keen attention to detail on the overall user experience, this process included tweaking placement of buttons and sliders, building icons that are simple and easy to see and using space and font size to accommodate listeners with different abilities.

The new Stitcher app for mobile and web is available via public beta starting October 22 for iOS and Android devices and will be rolled out globally in the coming months. The Stitcher app also hosts Stitcher Premium, home to ad-free listening and exclusive podcast episodes.

