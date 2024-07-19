STōK® COLD BREW LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION WREXHAM-BRANDED BOTTLES, BRINGING ITS STADIUM SPONSORSHIP STRAIGHT TO YOUR FRIDGE

The only people more passionate than STōK Cold Brew fans are football fans. That's why in addition to showing support for Wrexham AFC with these limited-edition bottles, STōK is giving cold brew and Wrexham AFC-obsessed fans in the U.S. a chance to win several over-the-top prizes, including:

A trip to the famous STōK Cae Ras in Wales to see a Wrexham AFC match live

to see a Wrexham AFC match live A one-year supply of STōK Cold Brew Coffee

A sweet gift card for Wrexham AFC swag

The sweepstakes and limited-edition bottles were announced in a new video today created by Co-Chairman Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort.

Fans can enter to win these prizes at SToKWrexhamSweepstakes.com or by scanning the QR code found attached to the limited-edition Wrexham AFC-branded STōK bottles in stores now. Additionally, fans can enter via Instagram by publicly posting a photo of themselves with a bottle of STōK Cold Brew and including the hashtag #SToKWrexhamSweepstakes. There is no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes. The rules and more information on the sweepstakes can be found here. Must be US resident, 18+; Ends 11:59pm ET on 9/15/24.

STōK is all about making bold moves, which is why in 2023 the brand became the official sponsor of the Wrexham AFC stadium, the STōK Cae Ras. Despite not selling its cold brew in the UK, STōK is as invested in Wrexham AFC's success as it is in cold brew coffee, extending well beyond the STōK Cae Ras sponsorship.

"Given our all-in obsession of Wrexham AFC, adding the Wrexham crest to our bottles seemed like the next bold move for STōK to make," said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready to Drink Beverages at Danone North America. "After building a connection with the town and the people, we can't wait to raise our LTO bottles of STōK Cold Brew to cheer on the Red Dragons throughout the upcoming Wrex Coast Tour in our own backyard."

"STōK continues to be an amazing partner for Wrexham AFC, and their all-in support is felt on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond. This is another great illustration of that, and an example of how partnerships can align brands together," said Michael Williamson, CEO of Wrexham AFC. "Seeing the Wrexham crest on STōK bottles in stores across the US is a great opportunity to further the Club's exposure, while also aligning our fans and STōK's customers. The STōK Sweepstakes offers an incredible experience for someone to come and visit us at the STōK Cae Ras, while drinking one of their favorite beverages, and we look forward to welcoming the lucky winner to North Wales."

For fans attending the Wrexham AFC match in Vancouver, Canada, and those following along at home, make sure to purchase tickets to attend or stream Men in Blazers' live show, Wrexham AFC on Stage, presented by STōK Cold Brew Coffee, on July 25, where Roger Bennet and Humphrey Ker from the largest soccer-focused media company in North America will discuss highlights from Wrexham AFC's magical season.

Follow @Wrexham_AFC, @stokcoldbrew and visit stokbrew.com for more information. Be sure to use the STōK store locator to find a bottle near you.

About STōK™ Cold Brew

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKColdBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew on Instagram and @SToKcoldbrew on TikTok.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america/

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club are based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after securing a second consecutive promotion will compete in League One for the 2024/25 season. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The STōK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games. Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk .

