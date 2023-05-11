STK Steakhouse Signs Lease in The West Quarter

SALT LAKE CITY , May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Quarter, a joint venture between Utah-based real estate development companies The Ritchie Group and Garn Development, is pleased to announce that STK Steakhouse, the internationally known Vibe Dining concept restaurant from The ONE Group Hospitality Inc., will occupy 8,500 sq. ft. of interior space and 2,000 sq. ft. of patio space on the ground floor end cap of the West Quarter's first residential building, The Charles. The 11-story, 240-unit luxury apartment tower features a bevy of resort-like amenities, including world-class dining and nightlife that is professionally managed by Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, a global leader in the management of high-quality rental housing properties.

STK Steakhouse artfully blends the modern steakhouse and a chic lounge into one, offering a dynamic fine dining experience with the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse. It distinguishes itself by emphasizing the social experience and taking a vibe-driven approach to fine dining.

"We are delighted to bring STK to Salt Lake City," said Emanuel "Manny" Hilario, President & Chief Executive Officer of The ONE Group. "Our unique Vibe dining experience has been missing in this great American cultural hub and distinguished gathering city."

"We're extremely pleased to welcome STK Steakhouse to The West Quarter," said Ryan Ritchie, a Founding Partner of The Ritchie Group. "STK brings a dining experience unlike any other currently found in Salt Lake City and is a strong statement that we are committed to our vision for The West Quarter to become Salt Lake City's premier dining and nightlife destination. STK will be one of its biggest draws."

The West Quarter's first phase was completed earlier this year, and its mid-block, pedestrian-friendly paseo—Quarter Row— will be filled with dining and nightlife establishments, which is a first for this market.

In addition to The Charles, phase one also includes Utah's first-ever dual-branded hotel, a 270-room, Le Meridien and Element by Westin, a first-time brand pairing from Marriott Hotels. The hotels feature an 11th floor rooftop bar called Van Ryder, which is also a first-of-its-kind in Utah. Salt Lake City's hippest bar Van Ryder can be accessed via the Quarter Row by a private entrance with an elevator to the patio, where patrons can take in breathtaking sunsets and views of the Oquirrh Mountains as well as the excitement of the street below.

The West Quarter will connect Downtown Salt Lake City with the burgeoning and up-and-coming entertainment district on Salt Lake City's western edge, which will create an unparalleled experience for Jazz fans, concertgoers, Delta Center event attendees and convention center visitors. A 30-foot waterfall invites people into an open plaza, a natural gathering place. The West Quarter will eventually have six towers and 100,000 sq. ft. of food and nightlife options when completed.

With a vision of becoming an 18-hour city, the developers of The West Quarter are creating Salt Lake City's version of San Diego's Gaslamp District or Los Angeles' L.A. Live entertainment destinations.

For more information on retail leasing, please contact Legend Partners' Joe Mills at 801-930-6755 or at [email protected] or Tanner Olsen at 801-930-6752 or at [email protected]. To learn more about The Charles, please visit thecharlesslc.com or call 844-775-1276.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, and development services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $250 billion of real estate in 234 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages over 817,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $69 billion of assets under management, including approximately $29 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

SOURCE Greystar