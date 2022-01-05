STL commits to net-zero emissions by 2030, strengthens sustainability focus

Recently, at the COP26 Summit, nations discussed the importance of urgent climate action. They have committed to reducing emissions and limiting the average annual temperature rise to 1.5 o . According to estimates, the Internet and supporting network components account for ~3.7% of global greenhouse emissions.

As a global technology company, STL aims towards creating digital networks that are green and sustainable. Keeping this in view, STL has outlined a 20-year roadmap to deliver on its commitment towards its sustainability and social goals and achieve UN SDGs:

Net-zero emissions in manufacturing facilities by 2030 - STL has been mitigating carbon emissions from its manufacturing plants and has set a goal for net-zero emissions by 2030

- STL has been mitigating carbon emissions from its manufacturing plants and has set a goal for net-zero emissions by 2030 100% plants 'Zero Waste to Landfill' certified by 2030 - STL is the first in the industry to get 'Zero Waste to Landfill' certification for its Indian manufacturing facilities. Recently, STL has achieved a landfill diversion rate of 99.97% for its Rakholi plant

- STL is the first in the industry to get 'Zero Waste to Landfill' certification for its Indian manufacturing facilities. Recently, STL has achieved a landfill diversion rate of for its Rakholi plant 100% sustainable sourcing - Over the last few years, STL has been sourcing sustainable raw materials for packaging, transitioning to a green supply chain

Over the last few years, STL has been sourcing sustainable raw materials for packaging, transitioning to a green supply chain Water positivity by 2030 - STL recycled over 1,41,000 m3 of water at its manufacturing facilities and harvested another 4,000+ m3 through rainwater harvesting structures. By 2030, it aims to become 100% water positive across all its manufacturing locations

Relentlessly innovating towards eco-friendly product development, STL has conducted Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) for ten OF cable families and aims to cover 100% of its portfolio by 2030. Its Celesta cable reduces the overall plastic content while Aerial cables (ADSS) reduce the usage of harmful thermoplastic like Aramid yarns.

Commenting on STL's sustainability initiatives, Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL, said, "As STL continues to transform billions of lives through digital networks, mainstreaming climate control actions is at the core of our business practices. We have taken giant strides towards implementing our environmental impact programmes through zero waste to landfill, sustainable sourcing, water positivity, and much more. We will continue to aggressively invest in becoming a carbon-neutral company through various energy efficiency initiatives."

