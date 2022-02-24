STL set to unveil All-in 5G offerings at MWC 2022

STL is showcasing its range of solutions that will be based on secure, open interfaces, with the ability to work across new-age 'All-in 5G' 5G networks that will be converged (combination of optical and wireless), and operate across multiple bands. Alongside wireless products, the suite will also include STL's latest optical fibre, virtualisation, network deployment, and software solutions. These new capabilities together form a part of STL's All-in 5G offerings that will allow network builders and operators to seamlessly and cost-effectively deploy next-generation 5G digital networks.

STL's All-in 5G showcase exhibited at #MWC22 is across these four key areas, critical for 5G deployment:

Wireless:

Garuda : New open and virtualized indoor 5G solution for enterprises

: New open and virtualized indoor 5G solution for enterprises Firebird : New multi-band macro O-RAN compliant radio units (O-RUs) for wide area 5G coverage

: New multi-band macro O-RAN compliant radio units (O-RUs) for wide area 5G coverage RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) : A cloud-native component for near real-time monitoring and optimization of RAN

: A cloud-native component for near real-time monitoring and optimization of RAN Programmable FTTx : Cloud virtualized wireless access solution for fibre networks

Optical Networking:

Celesta : A high-density optical fibre cable; and Stellar Optical Fibre : the world's first universal A2 optical fibre

A high-density optical fibre cable; and the world's first universal A2 optical fibre Opto Bolt and Opto Blaze : Pre-connectorised optical networking solutions for secure fibre termination and distribution

Network Deployment:

LEAD 360o : A Hyperscale network deployment solution for faster and more efficient 5G rollouts

Software:

Enterprise Marketplace : A telco-focussed integrated marketplace platform to connect service providers, customers, and partners

: A telco-focussed integrated marketplace platform to connect service providers, customers, and partners dWiFi : A digital Wi-Fi solution to manage and monetise Wi-Fi, while offering superior user experience

Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, comments:

"As the world's biggest mobile communications event, Mobile World Congress serves as the ideal platform for us to unveil our 'All-in 5G' range of new products. Our new offering brings together technologies and innovations that will allow new, faster and highly scalable 5G network build-outs around the world. This reflects STL's goal of building digital networks that combine wireless and optical technologies built on secure, fully programmable, open source interfaces. We look forward to engaging with the industry in Barcelona and advancing on our purpose of transforming billions of lives through digital networks."

Please visit STL at Mobile World Congress 2022 at Hall 2, stand 2E18.

About STL

STL is a leading integrator of digital networks providing All-in 5G solutions. Our capabilities across wireless connectivity, optical networking, software, and services, place us amongst the top 5G RAN vendors by Gartner. These capabilities are built on open-source and converged architectures helping telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver next-gen experiences to their customers. STL partners with service providers globally in achieving a green and sustainable digital future in alignment with UN SDG goals.

STL has a strong global presence in India, Italy, the UK, the US, China, and Brazil. Read more, Contact us.

