STLA Investor Alert: Stellantis N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Violated Disclosure Obligations: Levi & Korsinsky

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Stellantis securities between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026.

IMPORTANT DATE: June 8, 2026. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) securities class action must file a motion by this date.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Shares of STLA fell $2.26 per share, a decline of approximately 23.69%, in a single trading session on February 6, 2026, after the Company disclosed €22 billion in charges and confirmed a shortfall against previously guided adjusted operating income benchmarks.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), the court appoints one investor or small group of investors as lead plaintiff to represent the entire class. In the Stellantis action, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of STLA securities between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026. The court generally selects the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who is otherwise typical and adequate.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

There is no minimum loss threshold to apply for lead plaintiff status in the STLA case

Lead plaintiffs select and direct lead counsel, overseeing litigation strategy on behalf of all class members

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require appearing in court or giving testimony in most circumstances

Lead plaintiff appointment does not increase an individual's recovery; it provides oversight of how the case proceeds

All legal fees are paid on a contingency basis, meaning no out-of-pocket costs regardless of outcome

Investors who do not apply by June 8, 2026, may still participate as absent class members in any recovery

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the June 8, 2026 deadline passes, the court will evaluate competing motions and appoint a lead plaintiff, typically within 30 to 60 days. Lead counsel is then selected and an amended complaint may be filed. Discovery, motions practice, and potential settlement negotiations follow. Absent class members need take no action during this process and are automatically included in any recovery.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation. In the Stellantis case, the alleged gap between guided mid-single-digit AOI margins and the 0.7% margin ultimately reported raises significant questions for investors who relied on those projections." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

About the Stellantis Class Action

The complaint contends that between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026, Stellantis and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's earnings projections, electrification growth potential, and ability to achieve guided performance benchmarks. The action was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the STLA Lawsuit

Q: What do STLA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before June 8, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What if I already sold my STLA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before June 8, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP