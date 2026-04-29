STLA Investor Alert: Stellantis N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Overstated Electrification Earnings Potential: Levi & Korsinsky

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Electrification Earnings Misrepresentations

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Stellantis shares fell $2.26 per share on February 6, 2026, a decline of approximately 23.69% in a single trading session, after the Company disclosed €22 billion in charges tied to a fundamental overestimation of the pace of electrification adoption. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

How the Alleged Electrification Overestimation Inflated Stellantis Securities

The global automotive sector spent the past several years betting heavily on battery-electric vehicle adoption timelines. Stellantis set its fiscal 2025 guidance around positive net revenue growth, mid-single-digit adjusted operating income margins, and positive industrial free cash flows, anchored by the assumption that electrification demand would accelerate across its regions. The lawsuit contends that these projections were built on a flawed foundation: management allegedly knew or should have known that BEV demand was not materializing at the pace embedded in its forecasts.

Key Electrification Allegations for Shareholders

The complaint alleges the following concerning Stellantis' electrification strategy and its impact on reported financials:

The Company projected mid-single-digit AOI margins for fiscal 2025 while allegedly aware that BEV profitability lagged far behind internal combustion counterparts

aware that BEV profitability lagged far behind internal combustion counterparts Hydrogen fuel cell EV efforts were ultimately abandoned, resulting in approximately €700 million in charges, suggesting these programs lacked viable returns well before the write-down

Maserati vehicle platforms received non-cash impairment charges reflecting what management called "the reality of the current sales pace," a reality the lawsuit claims existed during the Class Period

Industrial free cash flows swung to negative €3.0 billion in H1 2025, consuming capital that had been projected as positive for the full year

The Company suspended its 2025 guidance on April 30, 2025, citing tariff uncertainties, but the lawsuit asserts the underlying electrification shortfall was already apparent

When the full €22 billion in charges was disclosed on February 6, 2026, management attributed the reset to "substantially reduced volume and profitability expectations for BEV products"

The Structural Mismatch Between Strategy and Market Reality

As alleged in the action, Stellantis' organizational structure, supply chains, and stakeholder relationships had been oriented around an electrification timeline that was not supported by actual consumer adoption. The February 2026 disclosure revealed that the Company required a complete "reset" of its business model, including shifts in organizational priorities, execution, and quality control. The lawsuit contends this structural mismatch was not a sudden development but rather a foreseeable consequence of overcommitting to BEV projections that internal data should have challenged far earlier.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your Stellantis investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

"This case presents important questions about electrification strategy disclosure obligations in the automotive sector. When a company sets earnings guidance premised on adoption curves that internal operations cannot support, investors are entitled to know the true risks embedded in those projections." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by June 8, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the STLA Lawsuit

Q: What is the STLA class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026. Shares fell approximately 23.69% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the STLA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased STLA stock or securities between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did STLA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 23.69%, a decline of $2.26 per share, after the Company disclosed €22 billion in charges and a fundamental overestimation of BEV adoption pace. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What if I already sold my STLA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do STLA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP