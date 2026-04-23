STLA Investor Alert: Stellantis N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Insiders Allegedly Concealed Electrification Risks: SueWallSt

The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased STLA stock between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026

Lost money on your Stellantis investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

On February 6, 2026, Stellantis shares lost $2.26 per share, plunging 23.69% in a single trading session after the Company disclosed €22 billion in charges and acknowledged that its electrification strategy had been built on flawed assumptions. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action contends that while management publicly championed electrification as "growing" and projected positive net revenue growth with mid-single-digit adjusted operating income margins for fiscal 2025, internal realities told a sharply different story. The lawsuit maintains that the Company was not positioned to convert its electrification ambitions into the earnings benchmarks it had guided investors toward.

As early as the February 2025 earnings call, the Company's own quarterly data allegedly showed warning signs: net revenues falling 14% year-over-year, consolidated shipments declining 9%, and North American production suffering from extended shutdowns and product transition disruptions. Yet management framed these results as temporary headwinds on the path to a strong second-half recovery.

The Red Flags That Emerged

Plaintiffs assert that a pattern of internal signals contradicted the optimistic public narrative:

Hydrogen fuel cell EV efforts were seemingly abandoned, resulting in a €700 million charge, suggesting internal doubts about the electrification roadmap well before public disclosure

Maserati vehicle platform impairments reflected what the Company later admitted was the "reality of the current sales pace," a reality allegedly known internally during the Class Period

known internally during the Class Period BEV profitability was described as a "headwind" because the Company acknowledged it did not earn as much on electric vehicles as on combustion engine counterparts

Industrial free cash flows deteriorated to negative €3.0 billion in the first half of 2025, driven by capital expenditures that outpaced the subdued earnings generation

The €300 million charge related to the Takata airbag recall expansion in Europe added to a growing list of charges that collectively signaled organizational stress

Full-year financial guidance was suspended on April 30, 2025, just two months after it was issued, citing "tariff-related uncertainties," though the February 2026 disclosure pointed to far deeper structural problems

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The pleading asserts that the gap between what the investing public was told and what was occurring inside Stellantis widened throughout the Class Period. Management publicly projected confidence in electrification growth, regional scale advantages, and a back-half earnings ramp. The complaint charges that these statements omitted material facts: namely, that the pace of electrification adoption had been overestimated, that BEV volume and profitability expectations required substantial reduction, and that the Company would need a wholesale "reset" of organizational priorities, supply chains, and stakeholder relationships.

When the full scope of these problems was finally revealed on February 6, 2026, the market repriced Stellantis shares from $9.54 to $7.28 in a single day.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by June 8, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the STLA Lawsuit

Q: When did Stellantis allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 26, 2025, to February 5, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on February 6, 2026, causing a significant stock decline of 23.69%.

Q: What specific misstatements does the STLA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Stellantis made materially false or misleading statements regarding the growth trajectory of electrification, the Company's ability to achieve guided adjusted operating income benchmarks, and the depth of restructuring required to realign its business model. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do STLA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my STLA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? : Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com