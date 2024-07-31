Stock Up on Back to School Supplies with OtterBox

-OtterBox protects tech for every grade level-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is ready to suit up school tech with all new cases, screen protection and power products, perfect for school, at home or on the go learning.

OtterBox makes back to school shopping for all tech products easy:

The stylish, Symmetry Series Soft Touch case shows off the sleek design of both iPhone and Samsung and works seamlessly with MagSafe technology. For more rugged options, Defender Series XT sports a premium design and displays clean lines with a comfortable grip that guards your phone against serious drops, dirt, scrapes and bumps. 1

Lumen Series for 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 is stylish and expressive, with slim and grippy edges, making it hard to drop. In case your MacBook takes a tumble, know it is protected with military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) drop rating, the first ever MacBook case to have drop protection. Plus, it has a resilient bumper to take impacts and non-slip feet so it doesn't slide around on a desk.

Symmetry Series Folio is a case that protects iPad against drops and the folio converts to different positions for hands-free typing and viewing. The folio's microfiber lining guards the screen and holds tight with magnets, which also activate sleep/wake modes for quick-start functionality and battery preservation .

The littlest tech needs protection too, so don't forget to pick up cases for AirTag, AirPod and Apple Watch. AirTag and AirPod cases from OtterBox come with carabiners to make attaching to backpacks or keys easy.

OtterBox cases, power and screen protection are all available now on otterbox.com. Plus, take an extra 25 percent off all iPhone products August 8 through August 18.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series and Lumen Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

