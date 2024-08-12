Stock your Pantry the Smart Way™ with Staples less than $3

Get your kitchen back-to-school ready

CINCINNATI, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared how customers can stock their fall pantries for less featuring Smart Way™ favorites under $3 from the retailer's Our Brands opening price point product line.

"Customers love Smart Way™ because of the exceptional value, reliable quality and growing assortment of staple products it provides," said Juan De Paoli, Vice President, Our Brands for Kroger. "With Smart Way™, you can trust that stocking your pantry with everyday items like spices, bread and condiments will not break the bank and it offers the products you want and need to make mealtimes affordable."

Get savings in the right direction with Smart Way™. Try these products all less than $3:

Condiments, Canned and Dry Goods—as low as 99 cents:

Spices—as low as $1.50:

Baked Breads—as low as $1.50:

Snacks and Treats—as low as $1.99:

Cold and Frozen Items—as low as $2.29:

For additional Smart Way™ items and every day savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, with more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. From ingredients and recipes to savings and rewards, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality.

Customers can shop these products and more in-store, or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

Media assets available for download here.

